Leapfrog Announces 2021 Top Hospitals in the United States

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, today announced the 2021 recipients of its annual Top Hospital Award, the nation's most competitive recognition for excellence in hospital safety and quality.

Data from the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey is used to identify the top hospitals and selection was based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care. This includes medication safety, surgery outcomes, and infection rates, among many other patient priorities.

"American hospitals continue to face unprecedented challenges this year due to the pandemic, and Leapfrog is honored to recognize those that continue to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety with the Top Hospital Award," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The 2021 Top Hospitals have truly set themselves apart with their dedication to their patients. We congratulate the physicians, nurses, and all clinicians as well as the staff, volunteers, and leadership who made patient safety their priority."

This year, 149 hospitals from across the country received the Top Hospital Award. California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were the states with the most Top Hospitals, with ten or more hospitals in each state receiving the designation. The Top Hospitals are recognized in four categories: Top General Hospitals (46 recipients), Top Rural Hospitals (23 recipients), Top Teaching Hospitals (72 recipients), and Top Children's Hospitals (8 recipients).

Full results of the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey are publicly reported and available for free on Leapfrog's website, providing patients with a resource to make informed decisions about where to seek treatment.

To see the methodology for Top Hospitals, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

