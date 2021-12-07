Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Launches Medication Therapy Management Certificate for Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent data , more than half of all Americans take prescription drugs, and on average, they are taking four medications at once. With this increased intake comes an increased risk of mismanagement, in fact, according to APhA , experts have estimated nearly 1.5 million incidents of injury or death take place each year as a result. But pharmacy technicians can play a critical role in improving patient safety and medication adherence by supporting correct use and management of medication. To acknowledge increased patient-focused responsibilities and particularly those technicians with advanced competency in this area, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has launched the Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Certificate.

"The MTM certificate formally recognizes trusted pharmacy technicians for their advanced understanding of medication uses and MTM administration," said Angela Faszczewski, CPhT-Adv, Vice President of the PTCB Certification Council, and Chair of the PTCE Exam Development Committee. "With this designation, technicians engaged in high levels of patient care have another opportunity to move one step closer to earning the Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT-Adv) credential, the ultimate differentiator for those with expertise and experience. Pharmacists and employers can be assured that technicians earning specialty certificates and the CPhT-Adv credential are among the most dedicated, competent and valuable members of the pharmacy team and can be relied upon to provide exceptional patient care."

"This certificate furthers PTCB's mission to advance patient safety and recognizes the necessary support services provided by pharmacy technicians across the country as valued members of the patient care team," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel. "Involving technicians in medication therapy management enables pharmacies to run more efficiently and safely. Our credentials are built to recognize the value technicians bring to the pharmacy team. They serve as anchors for technicians advancing their pharmacy career and a signal for employers of a technician's knowledge, skills and professionalism."

PTCB's Medication Therapy Management Certificate will empower pharmacy technicians to demonstrate their deep knowledge of medication uses, prescribing accuracy, and the administration of medication therapy management. Eligible candidates must hold an active PTCB CPhT Certification and complete a PTCB-Recognized Medication Therapy Management Education/Training Program.

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first and most trusted pharmacy credentialing organization, founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety. PTCB has established the national standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including advanced and specialty opportunities for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs). Established in 1995 by those in the pharmacy profession to recognize those committed to best practices in patient care, PTCB serves more than 275,000 active CPhTs.

