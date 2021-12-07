Roxe, Poised For Growth, Automates And Streamlines Business Onboarding With DocFox Connected global payment network fintech Roxe partners with DocFox to supercharge document review and onboarding for its business customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxe, the leading next-generation, open global payment network that uses blockchain to make payments smarter, today announced it has partnered with DocFox to streamline and scale the onboarding for its business customers.

With DocFox, Roxe can now build scalable onboarding journeys for even the most complex business accounts it encounters.

Roxe unifies fragmented global payment systems, providing fast, low-cost, peer-to-peer global payments to banks, central banks, payment companies, remittance providers and consumers. With DocFox, Roxe is working to establish an intelligent, automated business onboarding system that will streamline the process to a few minutes instead of weeks.

DocFox automates the document review of complex business accounts by interfacing with existing systems. Recent advances in complex document analysis, combined with automated workflows in DocFox, will enable Roxe to facilitate scalable onboarding journeys for even the most complex business accounts it encounters.

"At Roxe, our mission is to build a trustful community that connects all individuals, businesses, central banks and financial institutions together. We want to provide everyone with smarter, transparent and efficient money movement," says Yamini Sagar, Head of Product at Roxe. "This means creating seamless, scalable experiences. With DocFox, Roxe can now further help businesses experience never-before-seen operational efficiencies during and after the point of onboarding them," says Sagar.

"Quickly and reliably onboarding complex entities, even in the most high-risk spaces, is finally possible. As a result, we're seeing an increasing amount of fintechs take advantage of these capabilities," explains DocFox CEO Ryan Canin. "We're excited to partner with Roxe to bolster their footprint in the global market, especially when it comes to interoperability and seamless transactions for their business clients."

About DocFox

DocFox is the leading provider of digitized business account onboarding software. Used by over 200 financial institutions worldwide including banks, credit unions, and fintechs, its application uses intelligent automation and highly-customized workflows to empower institutions of any size to effortlessly onboard business accounts. DocFox has offices in Boston and Miami, USA and Johannesburg, South Africa.

For more information about DocFox and to request a live demo, visit www.docfox.io .

