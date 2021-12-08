Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Tampa's Straz Center

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today a $1 million grant to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. The funding supports The Straz's $80 million Master Plan, a world-class architectural design that will transform and expand the performing arts center to create a vibrant destination for the Tampa Bay community.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

The Master Plan is designed to make The Straz an even more vibrant stage for world-class arts, education and community engagement. It will leverage the Straz Center's prominent riverfront location, expand facilities for its nationally recognized arts education programs, and enhance the guest experience with new hospitality opportunities. The design will provide community access and create a remarkable new gathering place and vibrant cultural destination on Tampa's Riverwalk.

"Artistic and cultural centers are the beating heart of a thriving community, pumping energy, innovation and beauty into the routine of daily life," said Bill Goede, president, Bank of America Tampa Bay. "Cultural centers in our neighborhood have helped to fuel an economic resurgence and improve the quality of life for Tampa Bay residents with new and inspiring experiences. With the bank's financial support, we are committed to preserving a state-of-the-art experience for future generations."

A longtime partner of The Straz, Bank of America recognizes the power of the arts to help economies thrive, connect individuals with each other across cultures, and educate and enrich societies. In Tampa Bay, the bank supports local initiatives and organizations that provide inspirational and educational sustenance, anchor communities, create jobs, complement social curricula, and illuminate the diverse cultural traditions in the community.

"Bank of America's grant supporting the planned expansion of The Straz continues the company's longstanding commitment to us and the Tampa Bay community," said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. "We are grateful for Bank of America's generosity and partnership ensuring The Straz will meet the needs of a burgeoning audience and remain the destination for the best in entertainment from Broadway and beyond."

Bank of America

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:

Matthew Daily, Bank of America

Phone: 1.404.607.2844

matthew.daily@bofa.com

Paul Bilyeu, Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Phone: 1.813.222.1050

paul.bilyeu@strazcenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation