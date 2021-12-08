Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.2 billion as of November 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.4 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $1.4 billion and distributions of $204 million, partially offset by net inflows of $201 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
10/31/2021
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
11/30/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$23,570
($119)
($367)
$ -
$23,084
Japan Subadvisory
10,787
(46)
(46)
(93)
10,602
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,663
(18)
(157)
-
6,488
Total Institutional Accounts
41,020
(183)
(570)
(93)
40,174
Open-end Funds
47,883
374
(585)
(62)
47,610
Closed-end Funds
12,691
10
(216)
(49)
12,436
Total AUM
$101,594
$201
($1,371)
($204)
$100,220
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
