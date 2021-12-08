Everguard.ai Launches Arc360™, a Digital Channel for Industrial Sustainability and Safety Products and Services

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everguard.ai, the global leader in Worker-Centric AI™ sustainability and safety technology, announced today the launch of its new plug-and-protect product suite, Arc360™. This new suite of technology solutions will be offered exclusively online, providing ready-to-use ESG solutions that companies around the world need to enhance their safety processes and protocols simply and effectively as they work to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities before they happen. Each solution within the Arc360 portfolio focuses on a single application to help protect a manufacturer's team and equipment where it matters most.

Products in the Arc360 suite utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion driven by technologies that include edge compute, computer vision (CV), real-time location systems (RTLS), wearables and others. These platforms provide proactive interventions to help manufacturers prevent and avoid industrial accidents, millions of dollars in fees and lost-time incidents, and possible operational downtime.

The Arc360 product suite features three plug-and-protect solutions: CraneSafe™, CobbleSafe™, and COVID-19 Solution. Each product targets a specific application within industrial settings where Worker-Centric AI can create measurable improvements in safety and productivity.

Arc360's CraneSafe ™ combines advanced technology at the edge to continuously track active cranes to prevent safety incidents between cranes and cranes-to-workers.

Arc360's CobbleSafe™ uses edge-based AI/CV that provides tracking and quick detection to prevent dangerous and costly cobbling incidents, protecting people, product, equipment, and the facility.

Arc360's COVID-19 Solution provides face mask detection, facial recognition, a door unlocking feature for touch-free entry, and contactless body temperature detection of a worker. If a high temperature is detected, an alert is triggered.

The products included in the initial launch are the first three safety and sustainability solutions available in the Arc360 portfolio, with more products to be offered exclusively online in the coming months.

"Even with all the advancements in environmental, health, and safety to date, we're still experiencing millions of occupational injuries around the world every year," said Sundeep Ahluwalia, Head of Product at Everguard. "We must do better. By launching the online product suite, Arc360, we can provide our Worker-Centric AI technology in a focused way and reach a global base of manufacturers more rapidly. In addition, our stand-alone technologies provide a way to proactively protect workers and reduce the costs of product and machine damage where hazards are most acute."

ABOUT EVERGUARD.AI

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with proactive technology solutions dedicated to industrial safety. Arc360™, the company's plug-and-protect product suite, targets specific interactions within industrial settings where safety concerns are most acute via stand-alone solutions. Everguard's Sentri360®, an enterprise sustainability platform and ecosystem, ties together disparate industrial sensor technologies allowing them to interact in ways not possible independently. Both systems rely on Worker-Centric AI™, the company's pioneering technology that provides a holistic and proactive approach to keeping workers safe, healthy and productive.

