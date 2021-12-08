Guidehouse Insights Names Oracle, GE Digital, and Schneider Electric the Leading AI Vendors for Distributed Energy Resources Integration

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the competitive landscape for artificial intelligence (AI) vendors focused on distributed energy resources (DER) integration, with Oracle, GE Digital, and Schneider Electric ranked as the market leaders.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

AI techniques have been deployed in the energy industry for a variety of grid and market operations. One of the most compelling applications of AI in the energy industry is for the integration of distributed energy resources (DER). The push for AI-enabled DER integration is a result of several factors including the expanding role of DER on a global scale, the ongoing digital transformation, the need for grid reliability and power quality, and the changing customer. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Oracle, GE Digital, and Schneider Electric are the leading AI vendors for DER integration.

"Leaders in this analysis have taken a holistic approach, offering a wide portfolio of AI solutions for DER integration," says Hannah Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Oracle, GE Digital, and Schneider Electric stand out from the competition because of their advanced technology and broad application portfolios, flexible system architectures, sustainable business model, and significant market traction."

The group of companies that trail these leaders have established themselves in the market but may lag in terms of technology development or deployment. Some may only offer customer-centric, demand side management, or grid management applications rather than a holistic application portfolio spanning across all three application segments, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: AI Vendors for DER Integration, assesses the competitive landscape for AI vendors focused on DER integration. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global AI-enabled DER integration market. Companies are compared based on 12 criteria. Company ratings capture the vendor's standing at the time of the report and are not a retrospective of past accomplishments or an indication of future success. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: AI Vendors for DER Integration, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock

+1.404.575.3859

jpeacock@guidehouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights