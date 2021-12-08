Homeowners can improve their heat circulation with these five simple tips Petri Plumbing & Heating offers easy advice on how to make sure homes stay uniformly warm and comfortable this winter

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, wants Brooklyn residents to improve their comfort this winter by offering some tips to improve the way heat circulates in their homes.

"You may have a furnace that's in perfect working order and still experience cold spots throughout your home," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "If you have to wander around your house in a coat or sit under a blanket to stay warm, your heat may not be circulating correctly. The good news is there are a number of simple ways to correct this problem."

Petri recommends these five tips for improving heat circulation in the home:

Adjust air vents. Homeowners should check their vents to see if they are open or if they can be adjusted to blow in a particular direction. Home improvement stores also sell magnetic air deflectors that affix to metal vent covers so homeowners can control the direction heat flows from the vent. Make sure ducts are clean. If there are cold spots in the home, the vents could be clogged with debris, preventing air from smoothly exiting the vents. A professional heating expert will usually clean the ductwork as part of a full heating maintenance service call. Homeowners should have inspections done regularly to maintain their heating systems. Keep the system fan on even when the heat is not running. Most homeowners put their thermostats on the "auto" setting but putting the fan in the "on" position keeps air circulating even when the heat is not running. This method could slightly increase utility bills but will help air circulate throughout the home at all times. Insulate the home. Fiberglass insulation should last between 80 and 100 years but, if damaged, it could need replacement in the affected area. Sealing attic or basement access points and attaching plastic coverings over windows during the winter months can help protect against cold drafts. Upgrade to a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can allow users to control the furnace from anywhere, helps control the way heat is absorbed and released during the day and can help homeowners target heat to warm the whole house before coming home from an outing. This helps homeowners maintain a comfortable temperature at different times during the day.

"Brooklyn winters can be very cold, but these tips should help homeowners improve their comfort levels," Petri said. "In addition to staying warm, maintaining proper air circulation is also good for your health. Good air circulation reduces allergens, limits mold growth and pushes out other airborne irritants. We want our residents to be warm and healthy this winter."

