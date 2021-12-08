Leading Technology Company DailyPay Stacks C-Suite with Seasoned Executives

To support the company through hypergrowth and prepare for its next phase, DailyPay appoints Jane Levine as Chief Compliance Officer, David Bakey as Chief Growth Officer and John Abel as Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, today announced it has added three seasoned C-suite executives to drive growth and strengthen its existing commitment to compliance and security. Jane Levine, Esq. joins DailyPay as Chief Compliance Officer; David Bakey joins as Chief Growth Officer; and John Abel joins as Chief Information Security Officer. Jane, David and John bring more than six decades of combined experience to DailyPay, and will report to Founder and CEO Jason Lee.

"DailyPay is fortunate that Jane, David and John have chosen to bring their invaluable experience and perspective as we embark on the next phase of our business," said DailyPay Co-Founder and CEO Jason Lee. "Their track records of building and maintaining excellence at some of the world's most respected brands speak for themselves, and DailyPay will benefit immeasurably from their contribution."

As DailyPay's first Chief Compliance Officer, Jane will strengthen DailyPay's already strong commitment to compliance. Prior to joining DailyPay, Jane was most recently the Chief Global Compliance Officer and Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs at NYSE-listed Sotheby's, where she was also a member of the Executive Management Committee. Previous to Sotheby's, Jane spent 10 years as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) with the Southern District of New York, and earlier in her career was an attorney with firms Paul Weiss and Proskauer. She is currently an adjunct lecturer at Columbia University School of Law and an advisory board member of the Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement (PCCE) at New York University School of Law. Jane is also a founding board member of Beyond #Metoo, a working group on corporate governance, compliance and risk dedicated to understanding, mitigating and solving the root causes of workplace harassment, discrimination and misconduct. Jane is a graduate of Brown University and New York University School of Law.

Six months after the company announced its latest $500 million capital raise, David joins DailyPay as Chief Growth Officer to execute the company's growth strategy. Prior to joining DailyPay, David led the direct-to-consumer business at the disruptive grooming brand Harry's, and the growth marketing efforts at edtech giant Lynda.com (acquired by LinkedIn). He's held numerous management positions in marketing, business development and product development throughout his career. David graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Arts in Law & Society.

As DailyPay's first Chief Information Security Officer, John will focus on strengthening the company's enterprise InfoSec capability and systems. John most recently served as the Deputy Information Security Officer at Credit Karma where he led security program development and risk management work while scaling the Information Security function for Credit Karma's rapid acquisition and growth trajectories. Prior to his work at Credit Karma, John served as the Chief Information Security Officer for Sutter Health Valley, and also held various positions in the field with Kaiser Permanente, KPMG and Computer Associates. He is a graduate of San Jose State University and holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from National University in addition to the CISM, CISSP and HCISSP designations.

DailyPay is consistently recognized as a top employer and best place to work. Most recently, the company was named to Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. The company has hundreds of open roles across Marketing, Operations, Finance, Growth, Legal and more. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/careers/ .

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit ww.dailypay.com/press.

