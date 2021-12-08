Peterman Brothers showcases Christmas spirit with free furnace giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, is showing their Christmas spirit by helping a family in need stay warm this winter with a brand-new Bryant complete heating and cooling system free of charge.

"Christmas is all about spending time with family and enjoying the holiday season," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "For some families, though, it's much harder to enjoy that time because they are worried about keeping their homes warm as temperatures drop. At Peterman, we believe that no family should have to stress about the safety of their family because of a broken HVAC unit. That's why we want to do our part by alleviating that concern for one family."

Nominations for the free furnace giveaway are now open. On Dec. 31, Peterman Brothers will choose one deserving family to receive the new HVAC system. The contest is aimed at families that are struggling and in need of a new HVAC system.

"Sometimes, we can take a working HVAC system for granted during the winter, but there are people in our area that don't have that privilege," Peterman said. "We want to give back to the community that has supported us for the past 35 years. The community is part of our family, and we want to support and take care of it whenever we have the opportunity."

To nominate yourself or a family in need, please visit https://calls.petermanhvac.com/system-nominate.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, heating or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

