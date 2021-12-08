Robertson Stephens Continues National Expansion with New Southern California Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") continues to grow its national footprint, opening an office in Pasadena, CA. Wealth manager, Karen McClintock, joins as Managing Director and Principal, bringing over $160 million in advisory assets. Karen specializes in investment management, philanthropic and wealth planning services and will be joined by her colleague, Dinah Wellington.

With the addition of Karen to the firm, Robertson Stephens' assets are now over $3.6 billion as of November 2021 and she is the 5th team to join in the last 3 months. The firm now has 62 employees across twelve locations in San Francisco, Marin County & Santa Rosa (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), and now Pasadena (CA).

"We are extremely excited to have Karen and Dinah on board," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Karen's three decades of wealth management experience and her deep commitment to her clients make her an ideal fit for Robertson Stephens and the opening of our office in Southern California, a very important growth market for our firm. This addition, along with our recent announcements in Boise and Santa Rosa, has increased our assets under management by over $1 billion in the past month and a half."

Karen has nearly 30 years of wealth management experience. Prior to joining Robertson Stephens, she was a Founding Partner and President of LS Investment Advisors (a lift-out from Loomis Sayles). While at LSIA, she worked closely with her clients and counseled multi-generational families on achieving their financial goals. Previously, Karen worked in the Private Client Group at Loomis Sayles focusing her experience on high-net-worth families.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Robertson Stephens family and establish the firm's presence in Southern California," says Karen McClintock, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "By joining, I am able to better service my clients by offering comprehensive wealth planning, rigorous investment management and innovative technology that will better position them in accomplishing their wealth needs and goals."

Karen earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BA from San Diego State University. She holds a CFA designation and is also a Certified Investment Counselor. Karen is also active with several charitable organizations including the Order of the Holy Sepulchre and the Order of Malta.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, Marin County, Santa Rosa & Pasadena (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley & Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County & Santa Rosa (CA); Austin & Houston (TX); Seattle (WA) and Denver (CO) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

