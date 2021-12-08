Serramonte Ford Celebrates Its 50 Year Anniversary

COLMA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serramonte Ford celebrated its 50th anniversary at 999 Serramonte Blvd. in Colma. Commemorating this achievement, the dealership acknowledged those responsible for that longevity and announced its recommitment to the future.

"We start by thanking all our customers who contributed to the success over the last 50 years," said Matt Shone, General Manager of Serramonte Ford. "Additionally, we are indebted to the Ford Motor Company for 50 years of excellent and innovative products, such as the re-designed Bronco family of SUVs, the Mustang Mach-E EV, the 2022 hybrid Maverick light truck, and the electric F-150 Ford Lightning."

In the Beginning

Serramonte Ford was founded by Frank Verducci, Sr., in 1971. The Verducci's lay the groundwork for a tradition of automotive excellence and a commitment to the community. Today our enterprise standards and business acumen fuel continued growth and success while maintaining its unique identity. Although ownership has changed over the years, the traditions and commitments remain, with Serramonte Ford being a staunch supporter of local schools, community groups, and other non-profit organizations.

Building for the Future

As Serramonte Ford begins its second 50 years, the organization expresses particular gratitude to its community. "While it is true that every dealership is part of the community it resides in, it is equally true that the community is part of the dealership," said Shone. "Our customers, partners, vendors, and our employees all come from the community. Therefore, we give back to our extended community whenever possible. This includes Colma, San Francisco, Daly City, South San Francisco, and Pacifica. By nurturing this relationship, we believe we are well-positioned for the next 50 years."

About Serramonte Ford

Serramonte Ford is your San Francisco Bay Area Ford Dealer. Its focus is on uncompromising integrity, professional customer service and competitive prices. Serramonte Ford is one of the area's most trusted car dealerships. It offers new Ford vehicles and quality used vehicles for sale at 999 Serramonte Blvd. in Colma, CA, less than 12 miles from any part of San Francisco. Automotive service performed by certified technicians and an extensive parts inventory are also available at this location. Visit www.serramonteford.com or in Spanish at latino.serramonteford.com.

SOURCE Serramonte Ford