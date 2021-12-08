SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Marigold

Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Oxide Intercepts Include 2.97 g/t Au Over 71.6 Meters and 10.47 g/t Over 16.8 Meters

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 288 drillholes (275 reverse circulation and 13 core drillholes) completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA. The Company's strategy to advance brownfields targets proximal to existing infrastructure has yielded exceptional results in Nevada, as evidenced by the extensive track record of mineral inventory growth throughout Marigold's 32 years of consecutive production. The Marigold mine currently has a mine life in excess of 10 years, and these results support the extension and enhancement of future life of mine plans.

Resource development drilling at Marigold is focused in the New Millennium area around the Basalt-Antler pit that historically produced approximately 1 million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. The New Millennium concept, unlocked by recent land acquisitions, targets low-cost resource and reserve additions proximal to the Marigold plan of operations with the potential to complement the existing life of mine plan. New oxide intercepts in New Millennium include:

  • MRA7324: 10.47 g/t Au over 16.8 meters, including 18.72 g/t Au over 9.1 meters
  • MRA7249: 7.88 g/t Au over 10.7 meters
  • MRA7286: 1.51 g/t Au over 22.9 meters, including 2.17 g/t Au over 13.7 meters
  • MRA7285: 0.96 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 1.45 g/t Au over 9.1 meters
  • DDH7408: 1.49 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 2.78 g/t Au over 10.7 meters

In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At the Trenton Canyon project located ~4 km south of New Millennium (Figure 1), drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at Trenton Canyon aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Oxide intercepts from Trenton Canyon include:

  • MRA7266: 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters
  • MRA7264: 6.53 g/t Au over 12.2 meters including 12.49 g/t Au over 6.1 meters
  • MRA7316: 7.49 g/t Au over 10.7 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These exploration results highlight the potential to add incremental oxide mineralization to Marigold's already robust reserve life. By focusing on adding ounces proximal to existing infrastructure at New Millennium, we are demonstrating opportunities to build on Marigold's near and medium-term future, while also continuing to systematically explore the larger property for longer-term targets. We are working to expand and accelerate our exploration efforts at Marigold as a precursor to completing an updated Marigold District Master Plan technical report later in 2022."

Figure 1: Plan map showing target areas within the ~20,000-hectare Marigold land package (CNW...
Figure 1: Plan map showing target areas within the ~20,000-hectare Marigold land package (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Marigold, Nevada
SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned ~20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines.

Near mine exploration during the Exploration Period (May 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2021) focused on Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019. New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to extend operations at Marigold beyond its current mine life to 2032. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler (Figure 2).

Exploration drilling on the recently acquired Section 6 parcel has returned intercepts analogous to the typical Marigold-style mineralization, including 22.9 meters at 1.51 g/t of Au from 248.4 meters in MRA7286, demonstrating bulk-tonnage potential at the far southern reaches of the Marigold system. As our definition drilling programs continue, there is potential for the discrete zones of mineralization to coalesce. Figure 3 provides select results from the drilling completed at Section 6 and other New Millennium zones. The Company is also undertaking a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with potential to build on the success of the re-assay program at Marigold's Mackay deposit during 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections, yielded positive results (Figure 4) and will now be expanded to encompass the entire project area.

During the exploration period, a lesser amount of drilling was completed in the Valmy and Cross Fire resource area. In June of 2021, SSR Mining submitted a proposed amendment to the Marigold Plan of Operations to include the Valmy and Cross Fire resource areas. The Bureau of Land Management is currently reviewing the proposal and we expect a decision in Q4 2021, informing next steps with respect to National Environmental Policy Act requirements.

Figure 2. New Millennium project area at Marigold showing EOY2020 Mineral Resource outline (CNW...
Figure 2. New Millennium project area at Marigold showing EOY2020 Mineral Resource outline (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported...
Figure 3. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported during the Exploration Period on EOY2021 Mineral Resources (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 4. Cross section through Antler-Section 6 portion of New Millennium demonstrating...
Figure 4. Cross section through Antler-Section 6 portion of New Millennium demonstrating positive impact of re-assay on selected drill section (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

SSR Mining is also continuing exploration on the 100% owned 8,900-hectare land package to the south of Marigold which includes the past producing Buffalo Valley, North Peak, and Trenton Canyon mines. Given the varied nature of the known deposits and the discovery potential of precious metal (distal Au-Ag) and polymetallic (skarn, porphyry) deposits in the district, the Marigold team employs a comprehensive approach to its exploration programs. This included the completion of a 14.5 km2 multi-element soil geochemistry survey, the recent acquisition of a proprietary airborne hyperspectral dataset, and completion of a 16.9 km seismic reflection survey. Integration of these data increase the predictive capabilities of our teams and helps to generate higher probability exploration targets. Exploration activities remain focused on the discovery of supplemental oxide material capable of bolstering Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile, leveraging spatial proximity to New Millennium and potential infrastructure synergies.

Trenton Canyon
SSR Mining's exploration objective at Trenton Canyon is to delineate Mineral Resources and Reserves in oxide material capable of potentially supporting stand-alone heap leaching facilities. Confirmation drilling within the Relay Ridge deposit in hole MRA7266 returned 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters (oxide) and illustrated the localized higher-grade nature of the mineralization. Similar to New Millennium, the oxide inventory at Trenton Canyon currently consists of isolated mineral centers. Definition drilling to delineate the extents of these mineral centers and potential continuity is ongoing.

Buffalo Valley
SSR Mining's objective at Buffalo Valley is to convert the historically delineated mineral inventory into Mineral Resource and Reserve category with the goal of enabling a potential satellite operation to supplement Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile. The historical Indicated Mineral Resources for Buffalo Valley host approximately 418,000 ounces of gold (20 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65 g/t) as of December 31, 20181. Geotechnical and metallurgical drilling proximal to the Buffalo Valley pit is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Table 1. Significant oxide gold intercepts at Marigold and Trenton Canyon.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Oxidation State

Area

MRA7249

65.5

76.2

10.7

7.88

Oxide

East Basalt

79.2

82.3

3.0

0.69

Oxide

MRA7264

94.5

106.7

12.2

6.53

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

94.5

100.6

6.1

12.49

Oxide

MRA7266

24.4

27.4

3.0

0.44

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

32.0

44.2

12.2

1.22

Oxide

56.4

128.0

71.6

2.97

Oxide

including

56.4

111.3

54.9

3.45

Oxide

including

115.8

125.0

9.1

1.95

Oxide

MRA7285

115.8

121.9

6.1

3.44

Oxide

Section 6

including

115.8

118.9

3.0

6.22

Oxide


204.2

211.8

7.6

2.64

Oxide

including

205.7

210.3

4.6

4.03

Oxide


237.7

266.7

29.0

0.96

Oxide

including

242.3

245.4

3.0

1.65

Oxide

including

248.4

257.6

9.1

1.45

Oxide


271.3

278.9

7.6

0.51

Oxide

MRA7286

208.8

217.9

9.1

2.11

Oxide

Section 6

including

208.8

214.9

6.1

2.79

Oxide


234.7

243.8

9.1

0.84

Oxide

including

236.2

240.8

4.6

1.14

Oxide


248.4

271.3

22.9

1.51

Oxide

including

256.0

269.8

13.7

2.17

Oxide


306.3

313.9

7.6

4.38

Oxide

342.9

346.0

3.0

0.49

Oxide

MRA7289

169.2

172.2

3.0

0.33

Oxide

Section 6

176.8

185.9

9.1

0.83

Oxide

including

178.3

181.4

3.0

1.45

Oxide


219.5

245.4

25.9

1.03

Oxide

including

219.5

228.6

9.1

1.59

Oxide


253.0

263.7

10.7

0.62

Oxide

266.7

269.8

3.0

0.49

Oxide

356.6

362.7

6.1

0.92

Oxide

including

356.6

361.2

4.6

1.00

Oxide

MRA7324

227.1

243.8

16.8

10.47

Oxide

East Basalt

including

227.1

236.2

9.1

18.72

Oxide

DDH7408

132.3

140.8

8.6

0.73

Oxide

Section 6

168.2

197.2

29.0

1.49

Oxide

including

168.2

178.8

10.7

2.78

Oxide

including

182.7

186.5

3.8

1.05

Oxide


226.2

235.3

9.1

0.85

Oxide

including

226.2

229.2

3.0

1.74

Oxide


238.4

242.9

4.6

0.48

Oxide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.

Sulfide Exploration
While the Company continues targeting additional oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, we are simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results announced May 14, 2020, exploration efforts have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits at Trenton Canyon (Figure 5). Results from drillhole MRA7405 include 9.1 meters at 18.69 g/t Au (sulfide) from 182.9 meters (Figure 6). At Buffalo Valley, exploration drilling is focused on understanding the geometry and orientation of mineralized structures identified by historical drilling outside of the mine area in addition to drill testing of new targets. Historical drilling previously returned exceptional results, including an anomalously high-grade intercept of 4.6 meters from 283.5 meters at 127.89 g/t Au in hole F95-1, 1.5 km northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit, demonstrating the excellent exploration potential throughout the land position.

The ongoing surface mapping along with results of our geochemical survey are informing interpretation of historical and recent SSR Mining drill results. We are applying this understanding to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley projects.

Figure 5. Plan view of Trenton Canyon project area highlighting drilling focus on Tempest zone...
Figure 5. Plan view of Trenton Canyon project area highlighting drilling focus on Tempest zone proximal to previously mined pits. Drillholes with prefix DNT are historical drillholes drilled by Newmont Corporation (
Figure 6. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported...
Figure 6. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported during the Exploration Period on currently unclassified mineral inventory at Trenton Canyon proximal to the West pit. Drillholes with prefix DNT are historical drillholes drilled by Newmont (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Table 2. Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon from the Exploration Period.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Oxidation State

Area

MR7233

13.7

16.8

3.0

0.57

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

41.1

45.7

4.6

1.40

Oxide

140.2

143.3

3.0

0.43

Sulfide

221.0

230.1

9.1

16.74

Sulfide

including

221.0

227.1

6.1

24.98

Sulfide


233.2

242.3

9.1

0.95

Sulfide

245.4

249.9

4.6

0.68

Sulfide

292.6

315.5

22.9

0.53

Sulfide

including

301.8

304.8

3.0

1.26

Sulfide


425.2

429.8

4.6

0.56

Sulfide

MRA7405

157.0

163.1

6.1

5.66

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

169.2

172.2

3.0

0.94

Sulfide

182.9

198.1

15.2

11.49

Sulfide

including

182.9

192.0

9.1

18.69

Sulfide


208.8

211.8

3.0

0.38

Sulfide

214.9

217.9

3.0

0.50

Sulfide

227.1

230.1

3.0

0.39

Sulfide

249.9

253.0

3.0

0.88

Sulfide

268.2

272.8

4.6

1.02

Sulfide

281.9

291.1

9.1

0.43

Sulfide

294.1

326.1

32.0

1.33

Sulfide

including

306.3

318.5

12.2

2.53

Sulfide


329.2

332.2

3.0

0.43

Sulfide

335.3

346.0

10.7

0.44

Sulfide

349.0

381.0

32.0

0.86

Sulfide

including

365.8

368.8

3.0

1.48

Sulfide

including

376.4

381.0

4.6

1.86

Sulfide


385.6

388.6

3.0

0.93

Sulfide

391.7

397.8

6.1

1.99

Sulfide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.


Mineral Resources disclosed by Newmont (Newmont Press release dated February 21, 2019) have been grossed up to illustrate 100% SSR Mining ownership of Buffalo Valley and are subject to rounding. Metal price used for Mineral Resources estimate is $1,400 per ounce of gold. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures
Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two-acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.

Marigold mine also utilizes Paragon Geochemical Laboratories, a privately held corporation located in Sparks, Nevada. Analytical procedures utilized are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Samples were prepared under strictly controlled processes, and 30-gram aliquots fire assayed with lead collection. The analytical determinations were with aqua regia digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis (Au-OES30). Results greater than 8 g/t gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). Quality control utilizes layers of embedded controls that are monitored during operations and used for final certification.

External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). Mr. Carver is SSR Mining's Exploration Manager at the Marigold mine.

About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts
F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
SOURCE: SSR Mining Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Oxide

North Pits

147.8

152.4

4.6

0.43

Oxide

MRA7415

38.1

44.2

6.1

1.21

Oxide

North Pits

including

39.6

44.2

4.6

1.28

Oxide


62.5

65.5

3.0

0.82

Oxide

68.6

76.2

7.6

0.59

Oxide

MRA7416

89.9

99.1

9.1

0.42

Oxide

North Pits

MRA7417

97.5

102.1

4.6

0.57

Oxide

North Pits

MRA7418

89.9

93.0

3.0

0.57

Oxide

North Pits

115.8

123.4

7.6

0.71

Oxide

131.1

134.1

3.0

0.85

Oxide

MRA7419

6.1

10.7

4.6

0.32

Oxide

North Pits

MRA7420

172.2

190.5

18.3

0.60

Oxide

Section 6

MRA7421

147.8

153.9

6.1

0.41

Oxide

Section 6

172.2

176.8

4.6

0.62

Oxide

231.7

234.7

3.0

0.34

Oxide

MRA7422

100.6

108.2

7.6

4.65

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

102.1

106.7

4.6

7.37

Sulfide


138.7

141.7

3.0

0.60

Mixed

160.0

163.1

3.0

0.58

Oxide

MRA7424

4.6

7.6

3.0

0.49

Mixed

East Basalt

MRA7425

NSI

East Basalt

MRA7426

155.4

161.5

6.1

0.36

Oxide

Section 6

164.6

175.3

10.7

0.60

Oxide

190.5

193.6

3.0

0.47

Oxide

199.6

217.9

18.3

0.74

Oxide

221.0

230.1

9.1

0.80

Oxide

249.9

256.0

6.1

0.38

Oxide

MRA7427

102.1

117.3

15.2

0.54

Oxide

Section 6

182.9

189.0

6.1

0.67

Oxide

207.3

211.8

4.6

0.32

Oxide

246.9

256.0

9.1

1.11

Oxide

including

248.4

254.5

6.1

1.48

Oxide


291.1

294.1

3.0

0.38

Oxide

312.4

315.5

3.0

0.58

Oxide

318.5

327.7

9.1

0.42

Sulfide

MRA7428

120.4

128.0

7.6

0.55

Oxide

Section 6

184.4

192.0

7.6

0.32

Oxide

242.3

245.4

3.0

0.58

Oxide

269.8

292.6

22.9

0.45

Oxide

349.0

355.1

6.1

1.79

Sulfide

402.3

410.0

7.6

0.59

Sulfide

MRA7429

126.5

141.7

15.2

0.48

Oxide

Section 6

147.8

152.4

4.6

0.34

Oxide

166.1

169.2

3.0

0.33

Oxide

179.8

195.1

15.2

0.34

Oxide

234.7

237.7

3.0

0.47

Oxide

MRA7430

93.0

96.0

3.0

1.43

Oxide

East Basalt

167.6

170.7

3.0

0.38

Oxide

MRA7431

56.4

64.0

7.6

1.74

Oxide

East Basalt

including

56.4

59.4

3.0

3.42

Oxide


118.9

121.9

3.0

0.39

Oxide

MRA7432

102.1

112.8

10.7

0.70

Oxide

Section 6

125.0

135.6

10.7

0.57

Oxide

149.4

152.4

3.0

0.32

Oxide

193.6

204.2

10.7

1.30

Oxide

including

195.1

199.6

4.6

2.21

Oxide


213.4

225.6

12.2

1.23

Oxide

including

213.4

221.0

7.6

1.60

Oxide


268.2

275.8

7.6

0.75

Oxide

including

272.8

275.8

3.0

1.17

Oxide


347.5

350.5

3.0

0.47

Sulfide

MRA7433

118.9

131.1

12.2

1.18

Oxide

Section 6

including

121.9

128.0

6.1

1.74

Oxide


227.1

230.1

3.0

0.70

Oxide

MRA7434

77.7

80.8

3.0

2.87

Oxide

East Basalt

including

77.7

80.8

3.0

2.87

Oxide

MRA7435

184.4

196.6

12.2

1.81

Oxide

Section 6

including

187.5

193.6

6.1

3.12

Oxide

MR7436

318.5

324.6

6.1

2.93

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

318.5

321.6

3.0

5.25

Sulfide


374.9

379.5

4.6

0.36

Sulfide

MRA7437

51.8

56.4

4.6

2.43

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

including

53.3

56.4

3.0

3.49

Oxide


141.7

147.8

6.1

0.94

Sulfide

269.8

275.8

6.1

1.68

Sulfide

MRA7438

25.9

29.0

3.0

3.44

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

82.3

85.3

3.0

0.45

Oxide

123.4

131.1

7.6

1.25

Sulfide

including

123.4

126.5

3.0

2.58

Sulfide


185.9

189.0

3.0

0.65

Sulfide

283.5

286.5

3.0

1.30

Sulfide

MRA7439

111.3

118.9

7.6

0.48

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

MRA7440

105.2

112.8

7.6

2.30

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

105.2

108.2

3.0

4.98

Sulfide


184.4

187.5

3.0

0.48

Sulfide

192.0

195.1

3.0

0.62

Sulfide

201.2

205.7

4.6

0.31

Sulfide

367.3

370.3

3.0

1.82

Sulfide

MRA7441

137.2

147.8

10.7

2.62

Oxide

Section 6

including

141.7

146.3

4.6

5.30

Oxide


199.6

217.9

18.3

1.23

Oxide

Section 6

including

205.7

211.8

6.1

2.00

Oxide

MRA7442

NSI

Section 6

MRA7443

50.3

53.3

3.0

1.15

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

132.6

137.2

4.6

1.73

Oxide

including

132.6

135.6

3.0

2.41

Oxide

MRA7444

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7445

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7446

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7447

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7448

135.6

141.7

6.1

0.43

Oxide

Section 6

144.8

150.9

6.1

0.34

Oxide

155.4

160.0

4.6

0.49

Oxide

169.2

187.5

18.3

1.07

Oxide

including

173.7

181.4

7.6

1.59

Oxide

MRA7449

189.0

199.6

10.7

0.75

Oxide

Valmy

including

193.6

196.6

3.0

1.33

Oxide


202.7

211.8

9.1

1.84

Oxide

including

204.2

207.3

3.0

4.39

Oxide


239.3

242.3

3.0

0.74

Oxide

MRA7450

269.8

277.4

7.6

1.82

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

269.8

274.3

4.6

2.78

Sulfide

MRA7451

108.2

111.3

3.0

0.41

Oxide

Cross Fire

MRA7454

196.6

199.6

3.0

0.44

Oxide

Cross Fire

MRA7455

NSI

Cross Fire

MRA7457

62.5

74.7

12.2

0.58

Oxide

Cross Fire

including

62.5

65.5

3.0

1.12

Oxide

MRA7458

41.1

47.2

6.1

0.57

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

291.1

294.1

3.0

2.07

Sulfide

320.0

333.8

13.7

0.41

Sulfide

MRA7459

4.6

7.6

3.0

0.41

Oxide

Cross Fire

24.4

41.1

16.8

0.47

Oxide

MR7460

NSI

Cross Fire

MRA7461

91.4

100.6

9.1

0.96

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

including

91.4

96.0

4.6

1.43

Oxide


169.2

173.7

4.6

0.44

Sulfide

309.4

317.0

7.6

1.50

Sulfide

MRA7462

153.9

158.5

4.6

1.77

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

153.9

157.0

3.0

2.44

Sulfide

MRA7463

4.6

7.6

3.0

0.59

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7464

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MRA7465

4.6

9.1

4.6

1.97

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

including

4.6

7.6

3.0

2.77

Oxide

MRA7466

137.2

176.8

39.6

0.62

Oxide

Section 6

including

163.1

167.6

4.6

1.30

Oxide

MRA7467

47.2

50.3

3.0

2.27

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MR7468

150.9

160.0

9.1

0.52

Oxide

Section 6

MRA7470

32.0

35.1

3.0

1.17

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

38.1

45.7

7.6

0.68

Sulfide

70.1

74.7

4.6

1.81

Mixed

including

70.1

73.2

3.0

2.47

Mixed

MRA7471

36.6

45.7

9.1

0.82

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

42.7

45.7

3.0

1.00

Sulfide


71.6

74.7

3.0

0.39

Sulfide

MRA7475

64.0

67.1

3.0

0.99

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

MRA7476

173.7

178.3

4.6

0.32

Oxide

Section 6

181.4

189.0

7.6

0.45

Oxide

242.3

245.4

3.0

0.42

Oxide

285.0

297.2

12.2

1.46

Oxide

including

286.5

294.1

7.6

1.96

Oxide

MRA7477

144.8

161.5

16.8

1.18

Oxide

Section 6

including

150.9

158.5

7.6

1.59

Oxide


239.3

254.5

15.2

0.58

Oxide

315.5

338.3

22.9

1.24

Oxide

including

318.5

321.6

3.0

3.19

Oxide

including

324.6

332.2

7.6

1.59

Oxide

MRA7479

9.1

19.8

10.7

3.15

Oxide

Trenton Canyon

27.4

32.0

4.6

0.78

Sulfide

44.2

48.8

4.6

0.79

Mixed

93.0

96.0

3.0

0.67

Sulfide

MRA7481

NSI

Section 6

MRA7482

275.8

278.9

3.0

4.17

Oxide

Section 6

288.0

292.6

4.6

3.19

Oxide

including

288.0

291.1

3.0

4.47

Oxide

MRA7485

286.5

307.9

21.3

1.89

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

286.5

297.2

10.7

2.97

Sulfide

including

303.3

306.3

3.0

1.91

Mixed


310.9

320.0

9.1

0.79

Sulfide

342.9

346.0

3.0

0.94

Sulfide


358.1

362.7

4.6

0.74

Sulfide

MRA7486

207.3

216.4

9.1

0.82

Mixed

Trenton Canyon

including

207.3

210.3

3.0

1.55

Sulfide

MRA7487

176.8

189.0

12.2

1.82

Sulfide

Trenton Canyon

including

176.8

181.4

4.6

3.84

Sulfide

MRA7488

NSI

Trenton Canyon

MR7492

105.2

109.7

4.6

0.35

Sulfide

Section 6

192.0

213.4

21.3

0.75

Oxide

including

202.7

205.7

3.0

1.03

Oxide


224.0

231.7

7.6

0.58

Oxide

MRA7498

265.2

269.8

4.6

0.43

Mixed

Section 6

MRA7499

100.6

106.7

6.1

0.61

Oxide

Section 6


118.9

135.6

16.8

0.71

Oxide

including

121.9

125.0

3.0

1.30

Oxide


163.1

172.2

9.1

0.36

Oxide

MR7500

48.8

65.5

16.8

0.72

Oxide

Mackay

102.1

112.8

10.7

0.42

Oxide

143.3

157.0

13.7

0.80

Oxide

including

149.4

153.9

4.6

1.28

Oxide


524.3

527.3

3.0

0.31

Sulfide

MR7501

NSI

Mackay

MRA7503

187.5

195.1

7.6

0.38

Oxide

Section 6

263.7

266.7

3.0

0.57

Oxide

269.8

275.8

6.1

1.12

Oxide

including

271.3

274.3

3.0

1.52

Mixed


285.0

289.6

4.6

2.39

Oxide

292.6

298.7

6.1

0.71

Oxide

327.7

330.7

3.0

0.57

Oxide

MRA7504

216.4

221.0

4.6

0.47

Oxide

Section 6

324.6

327.7

3.0

1.28

Oxide

344.4

352.0

7.6

0.36

Oxide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and a minimum length of 3.0 meters and a maximum contiguous dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.

NSI – No significant intercept

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Marigold drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining announces positive exploration results at Marigold", dated December 8, 2021.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 11, NAD27 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The Hole ID prefix DDH is used for HQ (63.5 mm core diameter) and NQ (47.6 mm core diameter) core drilling, the MR and MRA prefixes designate reverse circulation drill holes.

Table 4. Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation
(m)

Azimuth
(deg.)

Dip
(deg.)

Length
(m)

Area

MR7042

487651

4505055

1793

133

-89

306.3

Cross Fire

MRA7179

484802

4499317

2262

88

-82

336.8

Trenton Canyon

MR7182

486043

4503645

1866

193

-89

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7186

483908

4499894

2191

92

-45

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7187

483891

4500051

2178

89

-44

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7188

483877

4500141

2182

88

-75

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7189

483877

4500141

2181

84

-45

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7190

483936

4499490

2262

85

-75

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7191

483936

4499490

2262

89

-44

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7192

483922

4499529

2242

94

-75

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7193

483922

4499529

2242

87

-44

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MR7197

486802

4504438

1919

87

-89

336.8

Valmy

DDH7202

484525

4499602

2262

272

-70

721.5

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7203

487540

4504923

1850

270

-76

336.8

Cross Fire

MRA7204

487609

4504925

1823

269

-71

214.9

Cross Fire

MRA7205

487685

4504796

1877

273

-78

306.3

Cross Fire

MR7206

487538

4505658

1709

282

-89

245.4

Cross Fire

MR7207

487593

4505599

1717

98

-90

184.4

Cross Fire

MR7208

487611

4505535

1724

256

-90

214.9

Cross Fire

MRA7209

483978

4499303

2322

91

-76

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7210

483978

4499303

2322

91

-44

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MR7211

487466

4505657

1710

163

-89

245.4

Cross Fire

MR7212

487577

4505623

1714

296

-89

184.4

Cross Fire

MR7213

487527

4505321

1756

163

-89

245.4

Cross Fire

MRA7214

484113

4498839

2407

238

-85

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MR7215

487623

4505201

1764

127

-89

275.8

Cross Fire

MR7216

487592

4505202

1767

17

-89

275.8

Cross Fire

MR7217

487588

4505321

1756

302

-90

214.9

Cross Fire

MRA7218

484098

4499142

2358

90

-75

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7219

484098

4499142

2358

11

-71

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7220

484019

4499143

2327

90

-74

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7221

484019

4499143

2327

90

-48

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7222

484014

4499192

2335

87

-76

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7223

484014

4499192

2335

84

-45

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7224

487693

4504649

1937

269

-73

275.8

Cross Fire

MRA7225

487756

4504595

1947

270

-73

336.8

Cross Fire

MRA7226

488215

4504619

1965

270

-63

336.8

Cross Fire

MRA7227

487823

4504592

1954

269

-71

336.8

Cross Fire

MRA7228

484461

4498750

2439

267

-77

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7229

484460

4498750

2439

268

-46

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7230

484532

4498312

2453

273

-76

257.6

Trenton Canyon

MR7233

484836

4499287

2262

27

-89

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7232

485029

4506670

1627

90

-60

426.7

Mackay

DDH7234

484872

4499274

2261

75

-89

483.7

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7235

484836

4499287

2262

273

-80

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7236

485902

4503858

1867

270

-67

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7237

485907

4503677

1865

89

-72

336.8

East Basalt

MRA7238

485991

4503676

1863

88

-72

336.8

East Basalt

MR7239

485923

4503220

1880

163

-90

397.8

East Basalt

MRA7240

485926

4503280

1884

271

-47

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7241

484941

4499226

2262

273

-75

446.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7242

484779

4508008

1590

132

-51

518.2

Mackay

MRA7243

484942

4499226

2262

272

-84

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MR7244

485942

4503401

1869

98

-71

382.5

East Basalt

MR7245

485934

4503372

1874

2

-89

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7246

485959

4503435

1865

86

-76

367.3

East Basalt

DDH7247

484835

4499287

2262

273

-65

416.7

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7248

484779

4508011

1590

88

-56

486.2

Mackay

MRA7249

486007

4503548

1841

90

-72

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7250

485964

4503587

1843

90

-71

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7251

484895

4499401

2196

177

-52

312.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7252

484895

4499401

2196

181

-66

428.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7253

485220

4508923

1539

282

-85

365.8

Mackay

DDH7254

484926

4499033

2273

265

-79

1032.4

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7256

486025

4503621

1861

89

-74

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7257

485980

4503612

1852

92

-77

382.5

East Basalt

MR7258

486046

4503466

1865

115

-89

367.3

East Basalt

MR7259

485886

4503100

1875

14

-90

452.6

East Basalt

MRA7260

484897

4499402

2195

20

-44

190.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7261

484897

4499401

2195

18

-61

248.4

Trenton Canyon

MR7262

485359

4508219

1433

118

-90

213.4

Mackay

MR7263

485126

4508010

1387

1

-89

167.6

Mackay

MRA7264

484988

4499413

2195

18

-51

166.1

Trenton Canyon

MRA7265

484988

4499413

2195

18

-61

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7266

483611

4500494

2001

90

-60

169.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7267

483649

4500547

1996

100

-80

153.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7268

483623

4500556

1986

92

-69

169.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7269

485074

4502888

1816

92

-69

367.3

Section 6

MRA7270

485654

4498190

2139

273

-75

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7271

485662

4498187

2139

88

-44

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7272

483630

4500609

1972

91

-52

169.2

Trenton Canyon

MRA7273

485897

4503768

1853

89

-68

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7274

485704

4498047

2149

273

-73

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7275

485004

4502853

1823

96

-69

367.3

Section 6

MRA7276

485081

4502854

1822

92

-70

367.3

Section 6

MRA7277

485007

4502791

1828

105

-70

367.3

Section 6

MR7278

485709

4497908

2125

168

-90

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7279

485712

4497908

2125

93

-44

306.3

Trenton Canyon

DDH7280

485280

4499522

2038

248

-78

759.3

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7281

485009

4502764

1830

92

-71

367.3

Section 6

MRA7282

486043

4503555

1843

103

-70

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7283

485738

4497644

2153

270

-43

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MR7284

484886

4502547

1792

353

-89

367.3

Section 6

MRA7285

484900

4502522

1791

86

-57

367.3

Section 6

MRA7286

484853

4502525

1777

88

-56

367.3

Section 6

MRA7287

485042

4502274

1802

93

-55

367.3

Section 6

MRA7288

484954

4502275

1796

94

-57

283.5

Section 6

MRA7289

485020

4502638

1828

87

-71

367.3

Section 6

MRA7290

484883

4502702

1797

89

-69

367.3

Section 6

DDH7291

484462

4502302

1840

267

-80

1054.9

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MRA7292

484926

4502152

1778

81

-54

458.7

Section 6

MRA7293

485018

4502151

1800

91

-53

458.7

Section 6

MR7294

485822

4500044

2148

227

-89

251.5

Trenton Canyon

MRA7295

485821

4500045

2148

315

-67

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7296

485889

4500052

2133

313

-66

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7297

485887

4500050

2133

240

-66

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7298

485742

4500909

1955

268

-76

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7299

485741

4500909

1955

270

-48

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MR7300

485065

4502548

1820

261

-89

382.5

Section 6

MR7301

485459

4501140

1972

72

-90

239.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7302

484761

4502885

1758

85

-69

371.9

Section 6

MR7303

485875

4499793

2160

111

-89

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7304

485874

4499793

2160

270

-57

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7305

485891

4503619

1857

271

-55

382.5

East Basalt

MR7306

487130

4504375

1914

76

-89

367.3

Valmy

MR7307

487175

4504381

1905

110

-89

367.3

Valmy

MR7308

487166

4504347

1920

190

-89

417.6

Valmy

DDH7309

486780

4504646

1883

268

-84

1466.1

Exploration holes for
deeper mineralization

MR7310

486051

4503492

1859

34

-89

397.8

East Basalt

MRA7311

486082

4503550

1849

90

-71

339.9

East Basalt

MRA7312

486114

4503554

1860

89

-70

336.8

East Basalt

MRA7313

486059

4503614

1860

92

-70

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7314

486107

4503615

1859

90

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MR7315

486114

4503492

1854

274

-88

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7316

484502

4499558

2259

128

-86

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7317

484662

4499547

2262

18

-45

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7318

484658

4499537

2262

16

-59

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7319

485012

4499147

2262

11

-71

355.1

Trenton Canyon

MRA7320

484426

4499410

2248

189

-47

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7321

485077

4499431

2157

19

-79

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7322

485077

4499433

2157

18

-46

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7323

486046

4503463

1865

93

-76

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7324

486056

4503313

1900

89

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7325

485965

4503312

1890

89

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7326

484843

4499454

2203

31

-61

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7328

484941

4499402

2194

19

-60

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7329

484841

4499452

2203

32

-42

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7330

486287

4503036

1933

104

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7331

486202

4503067

1923

90

-70

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7332

485079

4499427

2158

202

-58

285.0

Trenton Canyon

MRA7333

486128

4503126

1912

97

-70

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7334

486046

4503159

1902

101

-73

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7335

485985

4503189

1894

89

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7336

486113

4503189

1910

98

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7337

484299

4499635

2167

29

-45

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MR7338

486973

4513033

1427

0

-90

123.4

North Pits

MR7339

487065

4513003

1426

0

-90

137.2

North Pits

MR7340

487034

4513003

1426

0

-90

137.2

North Pits

MRA7341

486072

4503249

1909

102

-70

397.8

East Basalt

MRA7342

486471

4512820

1435

270

-85

108.2

North Pits

MR7343

486561

4512422

1443

0

-90

93.0

North Pits

MR7344

486456

4512363

1444

0

-90

93.0

North Pits

MR7345

486442

4512303

1446

0

-90

68.6

North Pits

MR7346

486195

4511143

1472

0

-90

138.7

North Pits

DDH7347

486212

4511022

1475

84

-90

139.3

North Pits

DDH7348

486203

4510930

1477

345

-89

144.8

North Pits

MR7349

486243

4510809

1479

0

-90

121.9

North Pits

MR7350

486246

4510778

1480

0

-90

121.9

North Pits

MRA7351

486067

4503310

1901

91

-70

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7352

486033

4503370

1889

93

-71

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7353

485992

4503433

1871

91

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7354

486003

4503308

1896

103

-76

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7355

486006

4503344

1892

90

-77

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7356

484691

4503676

1735

90

-66

402.3

Section 6

MRA7357

484704

4503584

1744

91

-61

385.6

Section 6

MRA7358

484710

4503615

1741

82

-61

458.7

Section 6

MRA7359

485082

4502803

1828

93

-70

378.0

Section 6

MRA7360

484700

4503890

1743

90

-66

458.7

Section 6

MRA7361

484770

4503798

1744

88

-66

449.6

Section 6

MRA7362

486034

4503370

1889

91

-85

397.8

East Basalt

MRA7363

485924

4503220

1882

79

-83

397.8

East Basalt

MR7364

485880

4503830

1857

325

-88

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7365

485905

4503707

1862

90

-71

397.8

East Basalt

MRA7366

485908

4503646

1864

271

-76

428.2

East Basalt

MRA7367

485889

4503618

1857

268

-45

428.2

East Basalt

MRA7368

485896

4503765

1853

268

-71

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7369

486078

4503679

1872

89

-71

458.7

East Basalt

DDH7372

485143

4508127

1373

91

-64

83.8

North Pits

DDH7373

485122

4508157

1373

90

-62

68.6

North Pits

DDH7374

485184

4508277

1373

95

-79

38.4

North Pits

MR7376

486104

4503639

1869

247

-89

428.2

East Basalt

MRA7377

486153

4503613

1860

93

-74

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7378

486199

4503613

1869

90

-75

336.8

East Basalt

MRA7379

486073

4503580

1851

89

-75

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7380

486031

4503582

1849

88

-74

385.6

East Basalt

MR7381

486181

4503493

1880

50

-89

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7382

486148

4503555

1874

91

-76

382.5

East Basalt

MRA7383

486188

4503552

1884

93

-76

440.4

East Basalt

MRA7384

486048

4503463

1866

98

-65

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7385

485827

4503949

1844

97

-51

275.8

East Basalt

MR7386

485903

4503679

1866

60

-89

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7387

485902

4503680

1866

270

-76

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7388

485901

4503679

1866

270

-54

434.3

East Basalt

MRA7389

485978

4503403

1877

95

-71

367.3

East Basalt

MR7390

485977

4503375

1882

318

-89

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7391

486014

4503400

1881

89

-64

458.7

East Basalt

MR7392

485942

4503643

1862

324

-90

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7393

486032

4503679

1866

89

-71

446.5

East Basalt

MR7394

486014

4503647

1866

222

-90

428.2

East Basalt

MR7395

485898

4503766

1853

160

-90

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7396

485897

4503766

1853

271

-50

434.3

East Basalt

MRA7397

485950

4503679

1865

90

-71

455.7

East Basalt

MRA7398

485940

4503770

1861

93

-75

458.7

East Basalt

MR7399

485963

4503313

1891

20

-90

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7400

486085

4503463

1863

86

-61

458.7

East Basalt

MR7401

484703

4503584

1744

95

-90

440.4

Section 6

MRA7402

486114

4503312

1892

87

-71

458.7

East Basalt

MR7403

484746

4503525

1748

337

-89

349.0

Section 6

MRA7404

486115

4503583

1856

89

-76

428.2

East Basalt

MRA7405

484643

4499562

2261

265

-60

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7406

485088

4507182

1601

89

-56

352.0

North Pits

MRA7407

485117

4507242

1601

89

-64

352.0

North Pits

DDH7408

484709

4503222

1729

96

-74

1161.0

Section 6

MRA7409

485347

4506758

1601

89

-67

199.6

North Pits

MRA7410

485533

4507181

1592

93

-58

123.4

North Pits

MRA7411

485390

4507660

1494

94

-70

123.4

North Pits

MRA7412

485354

4507640

1498

91

-71

184.4

North Pits

MRA7413

485265

4507553

1547

95

-71

224.0

North Pits

MRA7414

485311

4507525

1552

94

-65

160.0

North Pits

MRA7415

485407

4507456

1563

91

-69

153.9

North Pits

MRA7416

485503

4507303

1581

89

-71

138.7

North Pits

MRA7417

485524

4507242

1587

89

-74

157.0

North Pits

MRA7418

485525

4507211

1589

95

-70

175.3

North Pits

MRA7419

485351

4507662

1498

93

-69

153.9

North Pits

MRA7420

484732

4503339

1731

94

-50

403.9

Section 6

MRA7421

484782

4503275

1744

92

-56

344.4

Section 6

MRA7422

484643

4499562

2261

268

-72

413.0

Trenton Canyon

MRA7424

485994

4503523

1848

90

-76

458.7

East Basalt

MRA7425

486032

4503524

1849

88

-76

214.9

East Basalt

MRA7426

484792

4503035

1760

92

-61

342.9

Section 6

MRA7427

484777

4503097

1755

95

-46

355.1

Section 6

MRA7428

484800

4503158

1757

90

-61

410.0

Section 6

MRA7429

484766

4503218

1744

89

-63

385.6

Section 6

MRA7430

486115

4503524

1857

94

-77

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7431

486074

4503521

1847

94

-77

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7432

484916

4502969

1784

90

-52

403.9

Section 6

MRA7433

484991

4502966

1803

87

-52

443.5

Section 6

MRA7434

486155

4503522

1871

92

-76

367.3

East Basalt

MRA7435

485087

4502961

1796

89

-52

367.3

Section 6

MR7436

484496

4499528

2257

92

-90

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7437

484496

4499528

2257

271

-76

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7438

484471

4499498

2256

300

-89

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7439

484525

4499591

2261

275

-86

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7440

484637

4499592

2261

266

-68

397.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7441

484939

4502886

1803

92

-72

367.3

Section 6

MRA7442

485008

4502883

1819

92

-67

397.8

Section 6

MRA7443

484564

4499626

2262

274

-66

245.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7444

483967

4498358

2446

75

-75

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7445

483967

4498358

2446

64

-43

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7446

483934

4498429

2447

67

-76

294.1

Trenton Canyon

MRA7447

483935

4498430

2447

64

-44

306.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7448

484707

4503371

1727

90

-50

341.4

Section 6

MRA7449

487368

4504357

1895

268

-81

352.0

Valmy

MRA7450

485085

4499301

2175

235

-72

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7451

487947

4504654

1969

272

-70

355.1

Cross Fire

MRA7454

487885

4504714

1922

269

-66

336.8

Cross Fire

MRA7455

487875

4504801

1891

270

-65

367.3

Cross Fire

MRA7457

487709

4505414

1770

269

-66

312.4

Cross Fire

MRA7458

484888

4499590

2140

273

-64

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7459

487589

4505414

1744

272

-65

275.8

Cross Fire

MR7460

487576

4505657

1712

132

-89

275.8

Cross Fire

MRA7461

484625

4499615

2262

270

-81

458.7

Trenton Canyon

MRA7462

484763

4499363

2262

92

-60

214.9

Trenton Canyon

MRA7463

484794

4499503

2211

272

-66

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7464

484794

4499503

2210

274

-46

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7465

484783

4499523

2209

271

-65

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7466

485006

4502791

1828

90

-60

306.3

Section 6

MRA7467

484816

4499465

2210

231

-45

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MR7468

484758

4502888

1757

56

-89

349.0

Section 6

MRA7470

484889

4499437

2187

271

-66

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7471

484889

4499437

2187

269

-45

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7475

484794

4499589

2178

266

-64

123.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7476

484934

4502794

1810

93

-71

342.9

Section 6

MRA7477

484882

4502885

1787

90

-71

367.3

Section 6

MRA7479

484948

4499531

2134

267

-65

184.4

Trenton Canyon

MRA7481

485074

4502763

1834

92

-72

367.3

Section 6

MRA7482

484879

4502794

1794

90

-71

390.1

Section 6

MRA7485

484675

4499103

2394

275

-65

367.3

Trenton Canyon

MRA7486

484645

4498982

2389

273

-54

275.8

Trenton Canyon

MRA7487

484617

4498948

2386

275

-55

260.6

Trenton Canyon

MRA7488

484617

4498948

2386

279

-69

260.6

Trenton Canyon

MR7492

484704

4503370

1727

35

-89

289.6

Section 6

MRA7498

484776

4503096

1755

93

-76

332.2

Section 6

MRA7499

484911

4503006

1780

93

-46

275.8

Section 6

MR7500

485167

4506690

1626

0

-90

560.8

Mackay

MR7501

484123

4507499

1646

0

-90

426.7

Mackay

MRA7503

484881

4502762

1796

88

-73

367.3

Section 6

MRA7504

484879

4502639

1797

92

-74

367.3

Section 6

