Victims of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Non-Profit Organization Launches New E-Commerce Website

TRACY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Devine Solutions Group , a multiple award-winning digital marketing agency headquartered in Tracy, CA, announces the launch of a new responsive ADA Compliant WordPress website for Onjanee — an e-commerce store that offers authentic handmade African gifts.

Onjanee represents the birth of a new collaborative venture to showcase and empower other women for their work and artistry while sustaining the needs of Chest of Hope. Chest of Hope's mission supports victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Beth Devine, Founder of Devine Solutions Group, says, "We are proud to have been selected as the website design agency for Onjanee. It's an honor to assist them by developing a beautiful and inclusive website that showcases handmade items made by women in Africa. The website offers an inclusive user experience making it easy for visitors to make donations and purchases to support Onjanee's charitable giving mission."

The new website puts Onjanee among the top non-profit organizations for supporting community and economic growth for women artisans in Africa. "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, and at the same time, excited to be part of a continuous initiative that supports others through economic empowerment, education, intervention and building community awareness about domestic violence and human trafficking." says Merlyn Pittman, Founder and Executive Director.

About Onjanee

Onjanee's products are sustainable and make a difference in the overall maintenance of our everyday living experience. Onjanee is committed to delivering products that naturally support our planet while changing lives and promoting wholeness and stability.

Onjanee is proud to partner with the Chest of Hope — a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tracy, CA. Onjanee first became involved with Chest of Hope because of the work that they do. Chest of Hope's vision is to transform lives and create hope for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

Victims and survivors who think that their lives may be over, due to the abuse they have been experienced, typically results in lack of self-confidence and low self-esteem. The support and services provided by Onjanee and Chest of Hope have changed the trajectory of many individuals and families. Their confidential helpline is 209-259-5552.

About Devine Solutions Group

Devine Solutions Group is an award-winning, full-stack digital marketing agency. As an affordable option to hiring an in-house marketing team, they work with small to mid-sized business owners to grow their business and profit.

As a virtual digital marketing agency, clients have access to services include: website design , SEO, social media management, and online reviews and reputation management , just to name a few.

