Yondr Group Establishes Data Center Presence In Frankfurt Yondr's 40MW data center will be located in the City of Bischofsheim, further cementing Frankfurt as a key digital infrastructure location in the FLAP market

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group , a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers today announced its plans to develop a data center project in Frankfurt, Germany. The project, located in the City of Bischofsheim, is expected to be ready for service by Q1 2024.

The 40MW facility in Bischofsheim will join the company's rapidly growing portfolio of global data centers which includes the recent announcement of a 100MW data center development in Slough, United Kingdom.

Frankfurt, part of the FLAP market, is expected to surpass 600MW of total supply this year, with 145MW of new supply expected to come online, according to a CBRE report . The growing hyperscale cloud opportunities and capacity demands from multinational enterprises positions Frankfurt as a strategic location and a key part of Yondr's global expansion plans.

"The last few years have seen aggressive expansion in Frankfurt due to increased cloud capacity demands. The availability of this new metro will greatly support our clients' growth and remove any constraints when it comes to scalability challenges," said Pete Jones, Chief Development Officer and Founder at Yondr Group.

Yondr's approach to data center development will offer clients cloud capacity at scale with space to expand. Yondr additionally made several biodiversity and community development commitments, which is an integral part of the company's efforts to create a lasting positive impact in any community it operates in.

"The data center project proposed by Yondr is the largest and perhaps the most important development project for the City of Bischofsheim," said Mayor Ingo Kalweit. "With Yondr's presence, Bischofsheim will become a digital infrastructure pillar and our community will greatly benefit from the influx in innovation."

About Yondr Group

Yondr Group is a developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers. The company's mission is to meet growing businesses' data center capacity and technical real estate needs faster, more elegantly and with better performance outcomes than anyone else. As an organisation, Yondr self-funds, designs, delivers and operates hyperscale data center facilities globally. For more information, visit www.yondrgroup.com

