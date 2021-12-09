6th Annual California Alcohol Policy Alliance Summit - RECLAIMING OUR POWER

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the 6th Annual CAPA Summit #CAPASummit2021.
What:
CAPA Virtual Summit Reclaiming Our Power
When:
Friday, December 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.(PT)
Where:
Zoom Webinar, preregistration required: bit.ly/RECLAIM_POWER
Who:
- Eunisses Hernandez, Co-founder & Executive Director, La Defensa
- Nicholas Freudenberg, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Public Health at City University of New York School of Public Health and Director
- Jill Sharkey, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research and Outreach in the Department of Education, University of California Santa Barbara
- Natalie Larez, Ph.D. student in the Department of Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology, University of California Santa Barbara
Why:
The fight for social justice is central to the work that CAPA does to reduce alcohol-related harm in our
CAPA Mission:
The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect
CAPA Platform:
Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.
- Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for
- Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.
- Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns
- Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.
- Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"
- Improve labelling and out-of-home advertising of all alcohol products to ensure a) no marketing to youth, b) no indications of
- Support racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and health justice in all advocacy; seek cultural competency and diversity in our
CAPA Member Organizations:
- Alcohol Justice
- Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
- ADAPP, Inc.
- ADAPT San Ramon Valley
- Bay Area Community Resources
- Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
- Best Start Region 1
- CA Council on Alcohol Problems
- Cambodian American Association of America
- CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Center for Human Development
- Center for Open Recovery
- DogPAC of San Francisco
- Dolores Huerta Foundation
- Eden Youth & Family Center
- Institute for Public Strategies
- FASD Network of Southern CA
- FreeMUNI – SF
- Friday Night Live Partnership
- Future Leaders of America
- Koreatown Youth & Community Center
- Laytonville Healthy Start
- L.A. County Friday Night Live
- L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance
- L.A. County Office of Education
- Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
- MFI Recovery Center
- Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
- National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
- National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
- Partnership for a Positive Pomona
- Paso por Paso, Inc.
- Project SAFER
- Pueblo y Salud
- Reach Out
- San Marcos Prevention Coalition
- San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
- SAY San Diego
- Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
- South Orange County Coalition
- Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
- The Wall Las Memorias Project
- UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
- Women Against Gun Violence
- Youth For Justice
For more information go to: https://alcoholpolicyalliance.org/
- On Twitter @CAPA_Alcohol
- On Instagram @caalcoholpolicy
- On Facebook @AlcoholPolicyAlliance
California Alcohol Policy Alliance is a project of Alcohol Justice
CONTACT:
Michael Scippa 415 548-0492
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
Mayra Jiménez 323 683-4687
