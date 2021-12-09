Access Advance Welcomes Vivo to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., a global leading smartphone manufacturer, has joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. Through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, Vivo gains access to over 16,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.

"We are very pleased that Vivo has chosen to join our HEVC Advance program. Vivo's joining is another important endorsement by a major smartphone manufacturer and brand, further demonstrating the value of our HEVC pool license," said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. "With the addition of Vivo, our HEVC Advance program has now licensed a substantial majority of the smartphone market, including many of the largest smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, and most recently Vivo and ZTE. We thank Vivo and all our Licensees and Licensors for their support and expect to have further significant announcements soon."

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

