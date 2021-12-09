ATI Physical Therapy Expands Michigan Presence with Acquisition of Auburn Physical Therapy

The Company also recently acquired Excel-R-Ation Physical Therapy in the Grand Rapids area as part of a plan to provide better access to services for patients in Michigan

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy ("ATI"), the largest single-branded outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that the Company has acquired Auburn Physical Therapy, which is comprised of four clinics in East Central Michigan. The acquisition increases ATI's Michigan portfolio to more than 85 locations throughout the state and follows the acquisition from November of Excel-R-Ation Physical Therapy in the Grand Rapids area.

"At my first meeting with ATI, I saw their commitment to highly individualized patient care, offering the latest tools for PT, and cultivating a culture where employees have the opportunity to thrive and grow," said Tom Barba, owner of Auburn Physical Therapy. "It was critical to me that patient care and employee growth remain the foundation of the business, so I knew it was a good match as these are also core values of ATI."

Auburn Physical Therapy opened in 2003 in Auburn, Mich., and later expanded to include locations in nearby Bay City, Essexville, and Midland.

The four new ATI Physical Therapy (formerly Auburn) clinics are located at:

100 E Midland St., Auburn, Mich. 48611

309 S Euclid Ave. Bay City, Mich. 48706

2750 Center Ave. Essexville, Mich. 48732

1625 E. Wheeler St. Midland, Mich. 48642

"ATI has always been committed to providing an unparalleled patient experience with the highest level of care that they can't get anywhere else—and Tom has shown the same commitment," said Ray Wahl, ATI chief operating officer. "Michigan is a large and diverse state with patients needing better access to physical therapy for a variety of conditions and wellness needs. We're excited to welcome the Auburn PT team into the ATI family and to invest in the lives of our new team members and patients in our newest communities."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in our 900 clinics (and 22 clinics under management service agreements) across the U.S. With outcomes from more than 2.5 million unique patient cases, ATI is making strides in the industry by setting quality standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span across a broad spectrum of MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

