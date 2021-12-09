Glia and Clinc Partner to Transform the Customer Experience for Financial Institutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced its partnership with Clinc, a leader in conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for banking. The integration of Clinc's technology into Glia's Digital Customer Service platform will allow financial institutions to modernize customer interactions for the digital world.

Clinc's conversational AI platform uses natural language processing that understands how people really talk; the AI learns patterns in speech to recognize slang and understand contextual tools. Through the integration with Glia, Clinc's virtual banking assistant can respond to inquiries, and when more complex inquiries occur, it can seamlessly transfer interactions to customer service representatives through Glia's live chat if needed. This eliminates the need for customers to ever reauthenticate, provide context or leave the digital channel, boosting efficiencies and enhancing customer satisfaction.

"Glia has a strong reputation and impressive traction in the financial services space; they understand that the future is digital," said John Lichtenberg, CMO at Clinc. "As branches across the country continue to close, digital channels have become the primary touchpoint between financial institutions and their customers. Banks and credit unions must not only offer an exceptional digital banking experience but must improve support and engagement models within these channels as well, backed by intelligent and powerful AI. With Glia, we're helping more institutions modernize the customer experience to meet new demands."

Clinc's virtual banking assistants have the capacity to communicate with customers in a human-like way; the technology has 82% CSAT and 90% containment rates. Through this partnership, customers will be provided with convenient, efficient support and can communicate with their financial institution through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing .

"Clinc's virtual banking assistants are able to communicate with customers in a natural, intuitive way, making engagements more successful and productive," said Steven Kaish, SVP, Product Marketing and Alliances at Glia. "Integrating Clinc's technology into our Digital Customer Service platform will allow us to better support financial institutions by enabling them to leverage a strategic blend of automation and the human touch. Together, we're helping banks and credit unions enhance customer engagements, cut costs and more seamlessly scale."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

