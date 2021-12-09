Lunit Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Lunit to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Lunit Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"Lunit's flagship products has now received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for 'Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage', an AI-powered chest x-ray triaging solution, and 'Lunit INSIGHT MMG', an AI solution for breast cancer detection. We will continue to do our best to provide innovative solutions in the field of computer-aided Imaging and treatment using AI." said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Lunit was selected as one of the CB Insights Digital Health 150 'Computer-Aided Imaging' companies this year, in addition to the 'Imaging' category selection in 2019 and the 'Screening & Diagnostics' category in 2020. Lunit was once again recognized for its world-class technological prowess in the field of AI imaging and diagnosis.

