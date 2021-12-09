Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with Vivid Financial Management, a Central California-based Hybrid RIA with $674 Million in Client Assets Addition of Six-Advisor Practice Will Bring Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to More Than $55 Billion

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced that it will join forces with Vivid Financial Management, a hybrid RIA with three locations on California's Central Coast. Vivid Financial Management's six advisors collectively oversee $674 million in client assets. The transaction will be Wealth Enhancement Group's 16th of 2021 and raises its total client assets to $55.02 billion.

Vivid Financial was founded in 2015, by Julie Darrah, Brad Boulton, Todd Woodland and Tim Miller, who worked together at its predecessor firm. The firm's clients include executives, entrepreneurs, multigenerational families and clients in specific industries, including physicians, dentists, educators, engineers and farmers. It offers financial planning services, asset management, tax services, estate planning and insurance planning, as well as qualified retirement plan support for small business owners. With the addition of Vivid Financial's three locations – in Orcutt, Lompoc and Arroyo Grande – Wealth Enhancement Group will have seven total offices in California.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Vivid Financial's outstanding professionals have built a stellar track record of financial-planning-centered client service that has established their bona fides as a high-quality advisory practice. The opportunities to grow and provide outstanding advice to clients is unlimited for them as they leverage Wealth Enhancement Group's technology, experience and resources to hone their capabilities and grow their business. Looking forward, we are excited to work with them, shoulder-to-shoulder, for years to come."

Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, said, "At Wealth Enhancement Group, it's our mission to continually develop a sophisticated, comprehensive platform that will empower growth-driven financial advisors to take their client service capabilities to the next level. We offer all the professionals at Vivid Financial the warmest welcome to our team."

The transaction will close on Dec. 31. Ms. Darrah, Mr. Boulton and Mr. Miller will serve as Senior Vice Presidents, Financial Advisors at Wealth Enhancement Group.

Ms. Darrah said, "Through the years, our practice has always been guided by our client centric values – our mission is to provide our clients with clarity in their financial plans and confidence to navigate the changes that life will bring in the future. That core purpose will only be enhanced as we enter the next phase of our business development, as part of the exceptional team that Jeff and Jim have built at Wealth Enhancement Group. We thank our clients for their continued partnership with us, and we look forward to growing and expanding the service we offer them as we plug into Wealth Enhancement Group's platform. The future is bright, and we will expect to position our clients for even greater success in the future."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

*Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $43 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/31/2021. Vivid Financial Management had $675 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/13/2021. With the addition of previously announced transactions and Vivid Financial Management, Wealth Enhancement Group will have $55.02 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of December 31, 2021.

