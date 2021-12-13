The 2022 International Conference on the Science of Written Expression

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's classrooms the emphasis on student achievement through written expression is at its highest.

The Handwriting Collaborative

Current research on writing defines written expression as "the complex self-directed process that involves the higher order cognitive skills of idea generation, planning, organizing, translating, and revising ideas into a written product which communicates meaning."

At The Handwriting Collaborative we are dedicated to providing educators with access to the research, and resources, that are key to improving the writing development of all learners. With this goal in mind, we have gathered together over 30 leading international researchers in the fields of literacy education, psychology, neuroscience, occupational therapy, and more to share the findings of their most recent work at our 2022 International Conference on the Science of Written Expression. This online conference, covering ALL aspects of the science of writing, will be held January 21st-23rd, 2022.

About the Conference

The virtual International Conference on the Science of Written Expression will showcase three (3) full days of presentations from over thirty (30+) internationally recognized speakers from around the world. Oxford Brookings University (UK), Teachers' College Columbia (US), Texas A&M (US), University of Porto (Portugal), University of Verona (Italy) as well as the National Institute for Health (US) are just a few of the educational institutions who will be represented by our speakers. For a complete list of the speakers and their sessions visit: https://conference.handwritingcollaborative.org/speakers

Keynote Speakers for January 21st – 23rd, 2022

January 21st, 2022 Young-Suk Grace Kim, PhD., Senior Associate Dean, School of Education, University of California, Irvine

January 22nd, 2022 Charles MacArthur, PhD., University of Delaware

January 23rd, 2022 Anna Barnett, PhD., Oxford Brookes University

About The Handwriting Collaborative

The Handwriting Collaborative was started in Fall of 2019 by our Founder and Executive Director, Kathleen Wright. Kathleen's vision was to bring together a diverse team of handwriting curriculum specialists, educators, academic researchers, and school-based occupational therapists who are committed to supporting children, parents, teachers, and school administrators with handwriting skill development. Our Collaborative's mission is to provide the professional development training and consultant services needed to assist educators at all levels in aligning handwriting instruction and practice with current academic research.

For more information about The Handwriting Collaborative team visit: https://handwritingcollaborative.org/about-us

