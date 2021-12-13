Seoul gears up to welcome tourists after COVID-19

Seoul Tourism Organization operates rental services of wheelchair accessible vehicles and travel assistive devices and recommends barrier-free tourist attractions on the Seoul Danurim Accessible Tourism Center's website.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul, the dynamic capital of South Korea where tradition and modernity coexist, turns itself into an accessible tourism city that is convenient for everyone to travel.

Seoul Danurim Accessible Tourism Center located in Jongno district

Seoul Danurim Minivan equipped with wheelchair lift

Portable ramp and wheelchair for the travel assistive devices rental service

Tactile model for people with visual disabilities in Changgyeong-gung palace

Under the slogan of "Accessible tourism environment plan 2018", Seoul Tourism Organization opened the Seoul Danurim Accessible Tourism Center in April 2019 for the disabled, elderly, parents and/or guardians of children in cooperation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Seoul Danurim Accessible Tourism Center offers comprehensive services to ensure that the travel experience in Seoul is a convenient and safe one for all including tourists requiring assistance.

Major services offered by the center include the operation of wheelchair accessible vehicles and travel assistive device rentals, and provision of accessibility information on the Seoul Danurim Accessible Tourism Center's website.

The website will help to facilitate the resumption of travel by ensuring an effective display of the accessibility information. Users can easily grasp the information at a glance with the effective use of pictogram.

The website also allows travelers to draw up their travel plans easily and to find the correct information as they can search information by region and convenient facility they need.

The website offers information about 60 major tourist attractions and wheelchair accessible accommodations certified as "Universal Tourism Facilities" for tourists requiring assistance.

The most recommended tourist spots include 4 palaces of the Joseon Dynasty, notably Gyeongbokgung Palace where BTS delivered their "IDOL" performance, Dongdaemun Design Plaza full of modern inspiration, and Seoul Botanic Park heavily frequented by people as a natural healing place.

Seoul Danurim Minivans equipped with wheelchair ramps will give tourists easy access to various tourist attractions across Seoul.

Those who made a reservation for "recommended tours" can use the vehicle at no cost, and enjoy a day trip throughout the city by visiting barrier-free tourist spots recommended by Seoul Tourism Organization.

"Self-guided" tourists can rent a minivan at a reasonable price which includes fuel, parking and tolls only.

Airport pickup service is also available for foreign tourists who have a flight ticket.

The capacity of the vehicle is up to 10 passengers including 2 to 4 wheelchair users, but it may vary depending on the vehicle type.

The travel assistive device rental services available free of charge offer 23 equipments including wheelchairs, portable ramps and wheelchair lifts. In addition, the center operates a door-to-door delivery service for more convenient travel experience.

Portable wheelchair ramps are in the highest demand as they can help travelers with mobility difficulties to discover the city without physical limits, especially in old downtown where wheelchair accessibility is a rarity.

The ramps are available in various sizes from 46cm to 165cm, and small-sized ramps are easy to carry on as they can be hung on the wheelchair.

Other rental equipments such as a shower wheelchair and a patient lift are also considered essentials for travelling since only few accommodations have them.

In order to make Seoul a leading city in barrier-free tourism, Seoul Tourism Organization announced that it will continue to make efforts to satisfy the varying needs of all tourists through improved tourism environment.

