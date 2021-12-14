Anyswap invited users to experience new platform to be launched this week

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyswap has optimized its platform to provide users with further simplified transaction process and to enable faster transaction speed.

Anyswap has invited a group of users to walk through its new platform which according to the team will be launched this week. The users noticed that, the platform deployed simplified transaction process with updated interface. The "bridge" is integrated with "router", which means one entry to all cross-chain swap, saving much troubles for the users, an absolutely surprising improvement as the users will no longer be confused between the "bridge "and "router".

In addition, according to the feedback from invited group, the transaction speed has also greatly improved. On average, it only requires less than 100 seconds to complete a transaction, faster than most bridges of its kind.

About Anyswap:

Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain protocol with automated pricing and liquidity system. Currently, it supports 25 blockchains represented by Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Fusion, Fantom, Huobi Eco-Chain, Polygon and xDAI, and over 1,000 tokens.

