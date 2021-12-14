Taylor Farms Acquires Curation Foods' Fresh Packaged Salads, Green Beans and Fresh Cut Vegetables Business from Landec Corporation

SALINAS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms announces the acquisition of Curation Foods' fresh packaged salads, green beans and fresh cut vegetables business from Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), effective December 13th, 2021. The assets include the Eat Smart® brand and production facilities in Guadalupe, CA and Bowling Green, OH. The addition of Curation Foods' packaged salad and fresh cut vegetables business will help the Taylor Farms Retail Division meet consumers growing demand for chopped salads and fresh cut vegetables.

"This acquisition will enhance our commitment to assured supply for our customers with the addition of a sixth Taylor Farms source based production facility, this one located in the fertile Santa Maria Valley," said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "We look forward to a smooth transition for associates and customer partners."

Mark Campion, President of Taylor Farms Retail, will have leadership responsibility of the facilities and business integration.

