SoftwareReviews Announces Best 2021 Virtual Event Management Vendors

vFairs, Remo, Airmeet, and PheedLoop are the Virtual Event Management Emotional Footprint Champions.

TORONTO, Dec 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its Virtual Event Management Emotional Footprint Awards, naming three vendors as champions.

The following Virtual Event vendors are the 2021 champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

vFairs

Remo

Airmeet

PheedLoop

SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the vendor and the product.

vFairs, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +91, is loved by its customers for being trustworthy, fair, and generous. Remo received a Net Emotional Footprint of +91 for providing friendly negotiation in contract management. Airmeet received a Net Emotional Footprint of +89, which was ranked strongly for delivering a fantastic service experience. PheedLoop received a Net Emotional Footprint of +90, scoring high for being altruistic and taking on more effort towards their deliverables for their client.

In general, Virtual Event Software users were most satisfied with the vendors' integrity. However, users would like the software to be much more reliable.

What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end-users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award.

The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

To learn more about SoftwareReviews and the Net Emotional Footprint surveys, visit here.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

