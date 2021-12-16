The recently established corporation offers a solution that addresses limitations that have jeopardized patient health and safety, caused anxiety to providers, and failed to deliver on billion-dollar promises

Bioparker Corporation submits white paper to revolutionize The US Department of Veterans Affairs' Electronic Health Record system The recently established corporation offers a solution that addresses limitations that have jeopardized patient health and safety, caused anxiety to providers, and failed to deliver on billion-dollar promises

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioparker Corporation (Bioparker) submits white paper to revolutionize The US Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) Electronic Health Record system. Bioparker provides the only Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Electronic Health Record (EHR) system on the market that exceeds FHIR compliance regulations to offer instantaneous access to health data across the entire continuum of care.

Bioparker's white paper submission comes at a time when Cerner Corporations (Cerner), a widely adopted EHR system with approximately 25 percent market share, failed to meet its 2018 contract requirements to provide services to the VA with the goal to modernize and streamline a long-maligned section of the government. The 10-year project, aiming at rolling out the EHR system at 150 locations nationwide, was evaluated at $16 billion, but according to the VA Office of Inspector General, it has been underestimated by as much as $5.1 billion, raising the likely total cost to at least $21 billion.

Just two years after rolling out the Cerner system at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, a review found several deficiencies and patient safety issues including lack of adequate training, putting veterans' safety and health at risk, and further facilitating provider burn-out due to struggles with navigating the system.

Despite efforts of Cerner and other market leaders, no EHR system has successfully met FHIR compliance regulations, implemented continuous biometric data or provided an end-to-end solution that satisfies the needs of health care facilities, professionals, or their patients.

Addressing the goal of improving health care delivery and outcomes for veterans requires an inter-connected system that's reliable, secure and addresses the interoperability issue most EHR systems have failed to deliver on.

Achieving interoperability, that is finding, sending, receiving, and integrating electronic patient information from outside providers, has been a challenge for most hospitals in sharing patient data. According to a recent Health Affairs study, only 29.7 percent of hospitals engaged in all four domains of interoperability in 2015.

By combining artificial intelligence with the Bioparker Smart Tract Ecosystem®, a holistic facility management service and EMR/EHR system, Bioparker provides a full-service solution to manage business operations, facility security, maintenance, emergency services integration, human resources, professional development training, payroll, scheduling, billing, supply chain and other customizable solutions as add-on modules. Furthermore, by collecting and leveraging continuous biometric data from FDA-cleared medical wearable devices across the continuum of care, Bioparker is advancing real-world clinical research, reducing professional burden through automation and actionable insights, and facilitating custom inpatient and outpatient clinical workflows to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Referring to the recent pause on the EHR modernization efforts, on a Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing in July, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that "transparency and truthfulness, quite frankly, have been absent."

Americans, particularly American Veterans, deserve access to a secure, reliable, and trusted health care system. Bioparker's mission is to deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital healthcare technology by revolutionizing interoperability, efficiency, accessibility, and preventive health initiatives for all.

About Bioparker Corporation

Bioparker Corporation is a Joint Venture between Biostrap Corporation (Biostrap) and LCA Vantage Healthcare (LCAV) to deliver the world's first and only Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) compliant electronic health records system and SMART Tract® Ecosystem with integrated & continuous biometrics in accordance with new CMS, FHIR, and FDA regulations and policies. By combining continuous biometric with traditional data streams and facility management services, Bioparker leverages an unprecedented amount of health data to develop and validate novel biometrics, algorithms, and actionable insights to refine clinical workflows, remote physiologic monitoring initiatives, prompt proactive intervention, reduce staff and facilities inefficiencies through automation, and standardize healthcare decision making. Bioparker's medical products and services aim to improve patient outcomes while delivering significant cost savings to its partners and the US healthcare system at large- all while maintaining a reduced carbon footprint.

Learn more at by visiting https://biostrap.com/bioparker/

Media Contact: Vincent Lopez, vincent@lcacorp.com

