Northpoint Roofing Systems Continues Focus on People-First Culture with Hire of Katrina Kramer as Vice President of People

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing System, 2020 Best of the Best National Award Winner, announces its appointment of Katrina Kramer as Vice President of People. The position furthers the company's mission to promote a work environment that encourages a positive culture and opportunity for employees who are more like family.

Northpoint Roofing Systems focuses on people-first culture with the hire of Katrina Kramer as Vice President of People.

The importance of people in the work place.

"This is an exciting time for Northpoint, and we couldn't be happier to welcome Katrina. She brings a charismatic personality and supports empowering employees by creating a culture of performance using her strong focus of treating our team with belonging, engagement and recognition," says Keith Priddy, Co-Founder of Northpoint Roofing.

Katrina brings over 20 years of experience, including thorough knowledge of identifying a company's culture and attracting the right talent that embraces its direction. Her focus is to manage employment lifecycle from applicant through retirement to create a more valued team member.

Most recently, Katrina was a Vice President of Human Resources for a medical device company head quartered in New Hampshire. She successfully fulfilled over 200 positions in 18 months utilizing various recruitment tools. Her highlight was that she provided meaningful careers and a happier work environment through innovative processes and opportunities.

Katrina commented, "I couldn't be happier to join this rapidly growing, talented, and knowledgeable organization that has expanded its reach in Georgia to over three branches in the last two years. I'm looking forward to our continued success in making our employees happy to come to work each day and bring their best." Joe Happe, General Manager and Co-Owner, follows by adding, "It is always a pleasure that our team best supports Northpoint's effort in making homeowners of the utmost importance."

Northpoint Roofing Systems is a full residential and commercial restoration company that takes pride in using the highest quality products and craftsmanship available. Using state of the art Damage Detection Technology on drones to detect hail damage, missing shingles, and other problem areas provides owners the most credited and detailed assessment for their investment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northpoint Roofing Systems, INC