CCU Receives Accreditation for First Doctoral-Level Degree Program

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Christian University's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program has received official notice of accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), an autonomous, national accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education. The DNP program was launched in 2019 and is the University's first doctoral degree.

"We are excited that the doctorate option in the School of Nursing and Health Professions is meeting the growing demand for nursing professionals with leadership skills during a time of increased pressure in the healthcare field," said Dr. Kristen Mauk, director of CCU's graduate nursing programs. "CCU doctoral students graduate from the program with the tools, resources, and hands-on experience to be impactful leaders who show wisdom and discernment in the workplace."

CCU launched its nursing degree program in 2009 with a registered nurse (RN) to BSN (RN-BSN) track and then expanded to include the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in 2011. Within 10 years of the program's founding, CCU's nursing department witnessed tremendous growth and success, adding both a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) as well as the DNP.

"This is truly an exciting time for CCU, and the School of Nursing and Health Professions. We believe it is important to continue providing opportunities for students to receive the highest level of education possible, as well as prepare visionary leaders who see their careers in nursing as a calling and a ministry," said Dr. Barbara White, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions. "The growth and addition of these new programs and degrees in such a short time is evidence that God's hand is at work at CCU."

The DNP degree can be completed in two years of full-time study and requires a minimum of 525 hours of clinical experience beyond an MSN. To enroll, students must have already earned their MSN degree. Theory courses are fully online while clinical hours are completed in person in the student's geographic area of residence.

