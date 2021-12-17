NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , yesterday announced the release of its newest creator monetization feature, Pledges.

Creatd Announces Release of ‘Pledges,’ Vocal’s Newest Monetization Feature

In a recent Vocal story introducing Pledges to the Vocal community, Creatd co-founder and COO Justin Maury cited certain key insights that contributed to the release of this feature, collected through a series of interviews conducted with select creators: "Creators want reliable, recurring methods of earning, and readers want more ways to provide direct feedback to creators."

With the introduction of Pledges, creators can now collect recurring payments–Pledges–from their audience, which provides them with a new revenue stream, while also facilitating their direct connection with audiences. The Company continues to explore new ways to monetize these works as a way to enhance Vocal's value proposition for its growing network of creators; the addition of such monetization features is expected to lead to an increase in platform-related revenues for the Company over time. Moreover, Creatd will receive an increased fee of 10% of each transaction (Pledge) exchanged on-platform, further heightening that revenue potential.

Continued Maury, "Our product strategy centers around striking a balance between progressing the Vocal platform from a revenue and audience standpoint, and delivering the benefits that the over 1.2 million Vocal creators have come to expect–earnings, audience growth, community, to name only a few. Our new recurring payments feature, Pledges, fulfills both needs simultaneously, and sets the groundwork for future direct-to-fan monetization tools in our product roadmap that are so impactful for creators and their growth."

More information on the Company's latest product update is available in the resource article, found here .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

