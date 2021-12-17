Fosun International Garners the "Gold Award" at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 December 2021, Fosun International Limited ("Fosun" or the "Company") (HKEX: 00656) was informed by The Asset, the renowned international asset management and investment magazine, that Fosun has garnered the "Gold Award" at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021.

Organized by The Asset, a renowned Asian financial magazine, The Asset Corporate Awards is one of the world's leading and longest-running awards for ESG. This year, Fosun International was accredited with the "Gold Award" at The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021, reflecting the magazine's recognition of Fosun's outstanding performance in various fields including financial performance, management, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility, investor relations, information disclosure and corporate communication. Other "Gold Award" recipients include Agricultural Bank of China, China Communications Services, China Overseas Land and Investment, China Telecom, COSCO Shipping Ports, Guotai Junan, Sino Land, etc.

In recent years, global investors and stakeholders have attached increasing importance to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of enterprises. Fosun International has been continuing to promote the development of ESG and has achieved impressive results. Its MSCI ESG rating was A and the Hang Seng Sustainability Rating was A. Fosun International was selected as a constituent stock of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large-to-mid cap) and it has been included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for two consecutive years. Its FTSE Russell ESG rating and S&P Global ESG Scores for 2020 were improved significantly, which are higher than the average rating of global peers. These achievements are endorsements of Fosun International's level of ESG governance, risk management, social responsibility and information disclosure, as well as affirmations of its long-term investment value.

In addition to rating agencies' endorsement of Fosun International, the investment market also highly recognizes Fosun International's ESG performance. In October 2021, CLSA published the first ESG deep-dived research report on Fosun International. The report pointed out that Fosun's ESG mission is clear: actively address the growing demand for corporate sustainability. Fosun has a robust structure and policy to ensure business alignment with ESG goals.

As a globalized company rooted in China, Fosun takes initiatives to create business value and gives high priorities to corporate social responsibility. Together with its original aspiration of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society", Fosun actively contributes to the society through philanthropic activities such as supporting the fight against the pandemic, the fight against malaria in Africa, flood control and disaster relief, rural doctors, etc.

Fosun, which is about to enter the "30 years of establishment", will uphold the principles of "Multiplier Growth, Co-entrepreneurship and Contribution to Society" to lead the governance and development of the Company. It will shoulder more social responsibilities by focusing on ESG aspects, constantly create value and give back to society, helping to promote high-quality development and shared prosperity. With the global trend of promoting carbon neutrality, carbon emission reduction and sustainable development of the earth, Fosun will continue to actively cooperate with its member companies to enhance ESG strategies and implementation, especially in the areas of carbon neutrality, carbon peak, biodiversity protection, energy conservation and consumption reduction, and actively promote the sustainable development of the Group.

About The Asset Corporate Awards

Organized by The Asset, a renowned Asian financial magazine, The Asset Corporate Awards is one of the world's leading and longest-running awards. The judging committee, which composes of professional investors and analysts, assesses the overall performance including financial performance, corporate governance, social and environmental responsibility, information disclosure and corporate communication of listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region through online questionnaire submissions made by the participating companies, then follow by obtaining feedback from the investor community and analysts through interview, in order to select and award the winning companies based on the overall score. It has a strong influence in Asia and the international capital markets.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun's mission is to provide high-quality products and services for families around the world in health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments. Fosun International Limited is a global innovation-driven consumer group that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets of RMB778.9 billion (c. US$120.6 billion) as of 30 June 2021. Fosun International ranks No.459 on the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 List.

