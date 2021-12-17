GR0 Earns #1 On Comparably's Best Companies for Women, And Wins All Four Comparably Awards in Q4 Q4 Awards include Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Diversity and Best Companies for Women

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0 , a leading SEO agency based in Los Angeles, announced today that it has won all four of Comparably's Q4 awards highlighting top companies, including Best Company Culture , Best CEO , Best Company for Diversity and Best Companies for Women , for which it ranked #1 among top small-medium sized businesses. GR0 has previously earned five total Comparably awards in 2021, including Best Places to Work in Los Angeles .

GR0 wins 4 Comparably Awards in Q4 2021.

Comparably , a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. GR0 received these honors after receiving high ratings on Comparably by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership.

Among the Q4 awards, GR0 CEO and co-founder Kevin Miller was honored with the "Best CEO" title. This year, the average approval ratings for the top-rated CEOs from SMBs was 91% compared to 75% site-wide. The final data set was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 CEOs. Miller received an A+ rating with a 96% approval from employees, and is in the Top 5% among CEOs of similar-sized businesses.

"We are so proud to be highly ranked by our employees in these categories and couldn't be more honored. We are a people-first company and we focus on building a company culture that perpetuates positive and innovation, regardless of gender, race, age or socio-economic status," said co-founder and CEO Kevin Miller . "The best CEOs invest just as much in their employees as they do acquiring and retaining customers, and I'm honored to be named as Best CEO among other amazing peers. Receiving this recognition proves that we are on the right path towards building a company that goes beyond a workplace, but rather is a real community."

"Out of thousands of companies, GRO is among the top-rated best places to work this year in four major categories," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "This kind of recognition is a testament to Kevin Miller's strong leadership and his team's commitment to workplace culture, diversity, and inclusivity of all employee voices."

This quarter marks GR0's first time ranking #1 on a Comparable list, earning that honor for the Best Companies for Women category. Based solely on sentiment ratings provided by current female employees who anonymously rated their companies in 16 core workplace culture metrics on Comparably.com during the previous 12 months, the final data set was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies. Survey participants answered a range of questions — from compensation and leadership to work environment — giving insights on what it's like to work at these companies as a woman in the workplace. GR0 received an A+ score, ranking in the top 5% of other companies on Comparably with 51-200 Employees for Gender Score.

"I'm proud to be part of an organization that supports and empowers women in the workplace. GR0's commitment to inclusivity and diversity has fostered innovation and creativity for the future success of the company. Kevin and Jon have always championed and encouraged my career growth," said Vanessa Flink , GR0's Head of Business Development.

GR0 has made it a focus within the first year of operations to prioritize employees and their wellbeing in the new hybrid workplace that most companies are now facing. Out of 97 GR0 employee reviews, 97% were positive. The overall Culture Score at GR0 is rated A +, ranking in the Top 5% of categories including Leadership, CEO, Team, Outlook, Retention, Work Culture, Office Environment and Professional Development.

"At GR0, we consider those working on our People Team as the culture guardians and brand champions who constantly gauge the health of the culture while focusing on three key tenets – communicate, educate, and demonstrate. Like any culture, ours survives and thrives because of how actively we live it," said Head of People Aaron Friedman .

GR0 has previously received 5 Comparably Awards in 2021, including Best Company Happiness, Best Leadership Team, Best Career Growth, Best CEOs for Women, and the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The awards are based on employee data submitted to the workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably between December 2020 and December 2021.

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0's mission is to demystify online marketing for brands, allowing them to realize their full potential and deliver unmatched value to every customer. GR0 believes in a world in which every entrepreneur can launch their own business, reach their ideal customer, and achieve tremendous success online.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at contact@gr0.com.

About Comparably:

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 15 million ratings on 70,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GR0.com LLC