McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.13 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

