Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Sale of Professional Plumbing Group

Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Professional Plumbing Group Inc. ("PPG") to Marcone, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital Partners. Located in Glenn Mills, PA, PPG is a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications. PPG distributes two proprietary brands (Wolverine Brass and Speakman), along with third-party plumbing products. The Company serves ten thousand customers across four channels: direct-to-trade, commercial, ecommerce, and retail. PPG is headquartered in Concordville, PA and employs approximately 275 people. For more information, please visit www.ppg-inc.com.

For DPC, Lincoln International served as M&A advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group, LLC served as financial advisor.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About PPG: PPG is a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications. PPG distributes two proprietary brands (Wolverine Brass and Speakman), along with third-party plumbing products. The Company serves ten thousand customers across four channels: direct-to-trade, commercial, ecommerce, and retail. PPG is headquartered in Concordville, PA and employs approximately 275 people. For more information, please visit www.ppg-inc.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

