GoodTrust Closes $5M Seed Round To Fuel Mission To Protect And Organize Everyone's Digital Life And Legacy "Death Tech" startup solves the growing problem of what happens to our priceless online accounts, photos, documents, crypto, and assets when we die … and be prepared and organized while we're alive

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com), the digital life and legacy service, is excited to announce it has closed a $5M seed round for a total of $7.5M raised to date. Investors include Moxxie Ventures , Khosla Ventures , Concrete Rose Capital , Bling Capital , Synetro Ventures , Azure Capital Partners , Alumni Ventures , Primer Holdings , Gaingels Network and Lane VC . Several current and former Google executives are also on the cap table including Nikesh Arora , Margo Georgiadis , Scott Levitan , Arjan Dijk , Tony Fagan , Jori Pearsall and Gopi Kallayil .

Founded by former Google executive and "death tech" pioneer Rikard Steiber , GoodTrust is a digital life and legacy platform that helps families organize their digital lives today and prepare their online assets for the day they pass away.

"As our digital and physical lives are now forever intertwined, we all need a new way to organize our digital lives and legacy," said Steiber. "We believe that all people have the need to control their digital life and afterlife and ensure their priceless memories and assets are preserved."

In addition to a direct-to-consumer business, GoodTrust offers its service as a benefit to enterprise partners in the insurance, financial, funeral industries, as well as to employee or member organizations like AARP's Rewards program. GoodTrust has already partnered with many industry-leading brands. More information about partnering with GoodTrust can be found here .

David Weiden , Founding Partner at Khosla Ventures, believes that there is a massive global market need for a new solution to protect and organize our digital lives and legacy.

"All of us have experienced the loss of a loved one," said Weiden. "GoodTrust solves the growing issue of what happens to our priceless digital assets, online accounts and assets when we die, protecting our precious memories and legacy for everyone."

Truly, our digital lives -- and deaths -- are increasingly complex. Recent surveys show that some 65% of U.S. adults do not remember their passwords and another shows that 90% have no idea what happens to their digital stuff when they die. And two-thirds of U.S. adults do not have a will today.

To address this challenge, GoodTrust offers a comprehensive suite of estate-planning tools including the ability to create a free will , funeral directive , durable financial power of attorney with more directives coming in early 2022. Broadly, GoodTrust's solutions include a Digital Vault, Free Will and Directives, Digital Executor service, and meaningful ways to share Life Stories.

In the GoodTrust Digital Vault users can store access to important accounts, documents, social media, photos and device passcodes. GoodTrust provides a straightforward and simple way of managing all these assets today as well as designating and sharing access with loved ones and other trusted third parties. GoodTrust also helps you manage the online accounts of a loved one who has passed away via a unique Digital Executor service.

Another important part of anyone's digital legacy are our priceless Life Stories. GoodTrust offers innovative tools to enhance and preserve stories and memories through animated photos ( GoodTrust Memories and the new Singing Portraits ), and messages sent via a "digital time capsule" ( Future Messages ), and more to come.

Katie Stanton and Alex Roetter , General Partners of Moxxie Ventures believe that there is an immediate and important opportunity to ensure anyone can take care of their digital legacy and not be left behind.

"Like millions of people every year, I learned first hand how difficult it is to manage the digital legacy of a lost loved one," said Stanton. "We believe GoodTrust represents the ultimate solution to empower everyone to control their digital life and legacy."

GoodTrust also offers a comprehensive guide to end-of-life planning and numerous articles to help people learn more about their unique needs and manage their digital life and legacy.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital-legacy pioneer dedicated to solving the problem of what happens to our online accounts and assets when we die. The GoodTrust platform helps people secure their digital assets, plan their estate and protect their priceless memories. GoodTrust services include: Digital Vault, Digital Executor, Will & Directives and Life Stories. Founded in 2020 by former Google executive and "death tech" pioneer Rikard Steiber , GoodTrust has been featured in numerous media outlets including CBS News , WIRED , and Fortune . To learn more, visit mygoodtrust.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

