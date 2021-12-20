Kenorland Minerals intersects 17.96 g/t Au over 15.40m at Regnault

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 17,792 meter diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project ("the Project"), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture ("the Joint Venture") with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"). Assays from 32 of the 57 drill holes completed during the program, including 9,824 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 25 holes (7,968 meters) will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled.
Highlights include the following:
- 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au
- 21RDD060: 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au
- 21RDD074: 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50m at 114.60 g/t Au
- 21RDD077: 14.20m at 3.91 g/t Au incl. 2.73m at 15.34 g/t Au
- 21RDD082A: 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au
Figure 1. Plan Map of Regnault Drilling Highlights
Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, states, "Our most recent drilling efforts at Regnault have delivered outstanding results as we continue to demonstrate scale, grade and continuity along multiple mineralized structures. The known extent of the system has grown with each program and our understanding of the controls on mineralization are developing rapidly. We look forward to announcing the remaining results in the near future as well as preparing the next phase of drilling scheduled to commence in January."
Discussion of Results
The 17,792 meter drill program was designed to systematically step-out along strike and down dip of the known structures (R1, R2 East, and R2 West Trends) to gain better understanding of the structural and lithological controls on gold mineralization, as well as explore for other mineralized structures within the Regnault gold system. Significant results along the R1 Trend continue to indicate multiple significant gold bearing structures. Holes 21RDD056A, which stepped out approximately 100m to the east of 21RDD024 (5.72m at 90.56 g/t Au – see press release dated May 26, 2021) returned 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD060 stepped out approximately 60m further to the east beyond 21RDD056A and intersected 3.00m at 32.21 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD074 drilled across the R1 structure approximately 270m to the west of 21RDD024 and intersected 3.45m at 17.53 g/t Au incl. 0.50m at 114.60 g/t Au. Drilling along the R1 Trend was completed at approximately 50-meter centers and extended the known presence of shear-hosted mineralization along 750m of strike length and to depths of 275m below surface. The R1 Trend remains open along strike and at depth.
Figure 2. Long Section of R1 Showing Reported Grade x Thickness Intercepts (g/t Au * m)
Gold mineralization along the R1 Trend is associated with generally E-W trending and steeply north-dipping shear zones. Mineralized structures transect both the multiphase Regnault intrusive complex and surrounding volcanic rocks and are defined by zones of moderate-strong strain, biotite-calcite ± silica-chlorite alteration and disseminated pyrite (locally up to 3-10%). High grade intercepts are characteristically shear-hosted, laminated quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins, often haloed by variably deformed extensional stockwork quartz veining locally containing up to 20% pyrite along with trace chalcopyrite and occasional Au ± Ag tellurides and visible gold.
Figure 3. Core Photo of 21RDD056A: 15.40m at 17.96 g/t Au incl. 7.20m at 36.29 g/t Au
Drilling completed on the R2 Trend has identified gold mineralization along 950m of strike length trending east-northeast and to depths of 350m below surface. High grade gold has been intersected in stacked, shallow north dipping extensional type quartz veins (dominant style for R2 West), and E-W trending, steeply north-dipping shear hosted quartz-carbonate veins (the dominant style of mineralization for R2 East and similar in nature to the R1 Trend). The R2 trend also remains open along strike and down dip.
At R2 West, stepping out on approximately 50-meter centers, drilling demonstrated the presence of several high grade, stacked quartz veins. Hole 21RDD077 drilled approximately 50m to the west of 20RDD002 (0.77m at 14.60 g/t Au and 3.75m at 16.06 g/t Au - see press release dated July 29, 2020) and returned intercepts of 2.73m at 15.34 g/t Au and 7.50m at 3.06 g/t Au. Hole 21RDD082A drilled approximately 50m to the east of 20RDD002 and returned 1.60m at 28.34 g/t Au, 1.23m at 13.90 g/t Au, 1.19m at 14.12 g/t Au, and 2.81m at 5.81 g/t Au.
The R2 East shear zone is located along the northern margin of R2 West and trends eastward where shearing intersects the volcanic – diorite contact resulting in rheological controlled zones of dilation and vein formation. In this target area drilling followed up on the previous intercept of 20RDD015 (4.93m at 9.59 g/t Au see press release July 29, 2020). Significant high-grade results at R2 East include 21RDD054, which drilled 50m to the east and 190m down dip of 20RDD015, intersecting 1.01m at 26.33 g/t Au. Broad intervals of mineralization were also encountered, such as 21RDD063, which drilled 160m to the east of 20RDD015 and intersected several mineralized zones including 22.00m at 0.73 g/t Au.
Francis MacDonald, Executive Vice President of Exploration commented, "The summer 2021 Regnault drill program was designed to step-out aggressively from previous intersects along the R1 and R2 vein corridors, down to a vertical depth of approximately 250-350 meters, targeting new mineralized zones within the Regnault gold system. We are very impressed with the exceptional grades over considerable widths from this campaign as well as the strike length which is developing along these structures. The R1 corridor remains open in both directions, and with significant down-dip potential, as the vertical extent has only been tested to 275m depth. Importantly, wider zones of high grade mineralisation are beginning to take shape within the R1 structural corridor which will drive targeting for the upcoming Q1 2022 drill campaign. We also recognize R2 as a very significant target as our understanding of the geometry of shear and extensional veins continues to develop. We look forward to the remainder of the results from outstanding holes, many of which have tested new areas within the Regnault gold system with the goal of establishing new gold-bearing structures.
To date a total of 34,206m has been drilled at Regnault including the initial discovery drill program in early 2020. Following the recently concluded program, which results are partially reported herein, planning has begun for a winter drill program commencing in January 2022. The upcoming program will conclude the fiscal 2021 budget approved by the Joint Venture in May 2021. The project is currently operated by Kenorland Minerals Ltd. and exploration is co-funded with joint venture partner, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.
Figure 4. Complete Table of Results
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Residual
21RDD054
232.00
237.00
5.00
0.72
0.88
And
299.31
300.32
1.01
26.33
14.16
And
328.00
336.00
8.00
0.57
0.95
21RDD055
17.00
20.00
3.00
1.51
1.62
0.73
Incl.
17.60
18.45
0.85
3.48
3.80
And
156.20
169.00
12.80
0.40
0.26
And
213.00
215.45
2.45
1.82
1.83
1.26
Incl.
214.35
214.65
0.30
5.84
4.40
21RDD056A
133.00
148.40
15.40
17.96
12.84
1.87
Incl.
138.25
145.45
7.20
36.29
25.81
And
174.50
176.35
1.85
2.86
0.69
1.01
Incl.
174.95
175.40
0.45
8.62
2.30
21RDD057
192.65
196.00
3.35
2.67
1.67
1.03
Incl.
193.50
194.15
0.65
9.48
6.10
And
225.50
246.00
20.50
1.06
0.75
0.91
Incl.
233.90
234.60
0.70
5.29
3.60
21RDD058
NSV
21RDD059
315.20
327.76
12.56
0.64
0.47
21RDD060
115.60
118.60
3.00
32.21
16.34
21RDD061
76.00
78.50
2.50
4.88
5.91
1.57
Incl.
78.00
78.50
0.50
18.10
23.20
21RDD062
57.10
58.50
1.40
3.77
1.50
And
142.00
144.00
2.00
2.66
3.89
21RDD063
228.00
250.00
22.00
0.73
1.15
And
268.42
274.00
5.58
1.41
2.54
And
377.00
381.00
4.00
2.60
3.80
0.67
Incl.
378.00
379.00
1.00
8.39
12.20
21RDD064
142.00
152.50
10.50
0.98
0.88
21RDD065
41.50
49.00
7.50
3.64
3.18
1.01
Incl.
44.75
46.50
1.75
12.26
10.02
And
79.80
82.00
2.20
3.81
4.25
And
99.00
110.00
11.00
1.95
1.55
1.17
Incl.
99.50
102.00
2.50
4.61
4.16
And
132.00
134.00
2.00
8.58
4.83
2.78
Incl.
132.00
132.50
0.50
26.00
13.80
21RDD066
213.54
221.20
7.66
0.66
1.00
And
329.75
346.00
16.25
0.77
1.08
0.53
Incl.
339.50
340.50
1.00
4.52
5.91
And
366.40
369.00
2.60
3.17
2.69
1.33
Incl.
367.50
368.50
1.00
6.12
5.00
And
394.00
397.05
3.05
2.94
3.86
0.91
Incl.
394.00
394.90
0.90
7.80
8.40
And
416.00
441.00
25.00
0.31
0.31
21RDD067
136.50
141.50
5.00
6.74
5.65
1.51
Incl.
138.00
140.00
2.00
14.58
11.33
21RDD068
375.00
385.50
10.50
1.58
1.17
1.03
Incl
378.00
381.00
3.00
2.97
2.60
21RDD069
151.35
151.65
0.30
22.30
27.80
And
159.00
170.00
11.00
1.91
1.29
0.98
Incl.
166.00
169.30
3.30
4.08
1.71
21RDD070
5.00
19.75
14.75
0.82
0.76
0.41
Incl.
16.00
17.00
1.00
6.53
5.80
And
95.50
101.50
6.00
1.08
0.83
21RDD070A
7.50
9.00
1.50
3.20
0.60
And
102.50
111.00
8.50
0.86
0.53
And
405.50
408.30
2.80
1.80
1.24
0.87
Incl.
408.00
408.30
0.30
9.57
6.10
21RDD071A
97.05
98.60
1.55
3.19
7.87
And
120.00
128.00
8.00
2.05
2.01
0.98
Incl.
126.45
127.15
0.70
13.20
14.10
21RDD072D
271.40
276.50
5.10
1.18
1.20
And
403.50
406.00
2.50
2.49
2.50
2.09
Incl.
405.50
406.00
0.50
4.01
2.70
21RDD073A
145.85
151.50
5.65
0.76
0.92
And
189.60
194.30
4.70
1.68
2.47
0.87
Incl.
192.95
193.50
0.55
7.86
13.10
21RDD074
241.75
245.20
3.45
17.53
28.51
1.08
Incl.
243.60
244.10
0.50
114.60
187.30
21RDD075
140.84
141.70
0.86
9.63
12.63
And
188.80
190.00
1.20
6.23
6.08
21RDD076
49.20
60.20
11.00
0.54
0.73
21RDD077
30.50
44.70
14.20
3.91
3.50
1.19
Incl.
41.50
44.23
2.73
15.34
15.71
And
167.00
176.00
9.00
0.53
0.64
And
258.50
266.00
7.50
3.06
3.93
0.88
Incl.
258.50
259.10
0.60
28.10
37.90
And
347.52
353.55
6.03
0.69
0.73
21RDD078
22.00
22.50
0.50
36.40
11.60
And
69.00
85.50
16.50
1.27
0.91
21RDD079
94.35
113.20
18.85
1.12
1.48
0.86
Incl.
94.65
95.50
0.85
6.76
15.56
And
134.20
134.50
0.30
10.60
8.50
21RDD080
115.30
121.45
6.15
1.16
1.14
And
147.50
152.50
5.00
1.05
1.18
21RDD082A
72.40
74.00
1.60
28.34
39.56
And
109.77
111.00
1.23
13.90
11.94
And
130.11
131.30
1.19
14.12
9.82
And
190.58
193.39
2.81
5.81
6.53
1.53
Incl.
190.58
191.12
0.54
23.80
24.50
21RDD083
117.50
126.00
8.50
0.86
1.01
21RDD084
213.50
216.00
2.50
1.98
1.39
21RDD086A
73.95
76.00
2.05
2.52
5.00
0.80
Incl.
73.95
74.50
0.55
7.23
16.20
21RDD087
85.40
90.00
4.60
2.49
2.00
1.76
Incl.
89.16
89.64
0.48
8.80
4.90
And
145.39
150.42
5.03
4.67
6.25
1.78
Incl.
147.35
147.76
0.41
17.10
15.80
And Incl.
149.90
150.42
0.52
17.70
24.60
Assay intervals reported are core lengths, true widths have not been determined
Figure 5. Drill Collar Table
Hole ID
Easting (NAD83)
Northing (NAD83)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Dip
Azimuth
21RDD054
519119
5620019
377
491.00
-45
328
21RDD055
519585
5620904
375
270.00
-50
162
21RDD056
519581
5620641
376
13.40
-45
350
21RDD056A
519581
5620641
376
186.00
-45
350
21RDD057
519585
5620904
375
285.00
-61
162
21RDD058
518976
5620078
378
272.00
-45
324
21RDD059
519604
5620590
376
414.00
-46
321
21RDD060
519639
5620821
375
162.00
-45
179
21RDD061
519148
5620128
379
356.00
-45
335
21RDD062
519701
5620870
375
267.00
-47
159
21RDD063
519148
5620128
379
513.62
-65
335
21RDD064
519717
5620659
379
234.00
-45
340
21RDD065
519823
5620699
379
261.00
-45
340
21RDD066
519241
5620108
377
512.00
-54
338
21RDD067
519487
5620838
375
198.00
-46
160
21RDD068
519709
5620543
377
492.00
-45
339
21RDD069
519487
5620838
375
252.00
-61
160
21RDD070
519263
5620147
377
260.00
-45
350
21RDD070A
519263
5620147
377
422.00
-45
350
21RDD071
519263
5620793
375
21.00
-45
160
21RDD071A
519263
5620793
375
165.00
-45
160
21RDD072
519519
5620564
377
63.00
-45
329
21RDD072B
519519
5620564
377
69.00
-45
329
21RDD072C
519519
5620564
377
33.00
-45
329
21RDD072D
519519
5620564
377
453.00
-45
329
21RDD073
519263
5620793
375
12.00
-65
160
21RDD073A
519263
5620793
375
255.00
-65
160
21RDD074
519275
5620574
375
312.00
-45
340
21RDD075
518648
5619858
387
224.00
-45
152
21RDD076
519250
5620668
375
201.00
-45
340
21RDD077
518626
5620061
382
408.08
-46
174
21RDD078
519194
5620652
375
150.00
-45
340
21RDD079
519308
5620799
375
159.00
-45
160
21RDD080
519308
5620799
375
231.00
-63
160
21RDD082
518716
5620128
384
32.00
-50
173
21RDD082A
518716
5620128
384
329.00
-50
173
21RDD083
519340
5620837
375
231.00
-46
160
21RDD084
519340
5620837
375
270.00
-61
160
21RDD086
519410
5620800
375
9.00
-45
160
21RDD086A
519410
5620800
375
150.00
-45
160
21RDD087
519410
5620800
375
186.00
-61
160
Qualified Person
Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About the Frotet Project
The Frotet Project was first identified by Kenorland in 2017 after completing a regional prospectivity study over the Abitibi and Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belts of Quebec. The initial 55,921 ha property was acquired through map staking in March, 2017 and optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. ("SMMCL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. in April, 2018. Two years of property-wide systematic till sampling led to a maiden drill program in 2020 which resulted in a significant grassroots discovery at the prospect now named Regnault. The project is currently under Joint Venture agreement between SMMCL and Kenorland Minerals Ltd., with interests being held at 80% and 20% respectively. Under the Joint Venture, exploration is funded pro-rata and Kenorland is presently the operator of the project. Any party which does not contribute and is diluted below a 10% interest, converts its interest to an 2% uncapped net smelter royalty.
Figure 6. Map of Frotet Project showing Regional Till Sampling Geochemical Results
About Kenorland Minerals
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo, the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.
Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com
