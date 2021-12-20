Samsara Luggage Powers Next Phase of Growth with Secured Capital Raise from Yorkville Capital Samsara Luggage is revamping its branding and marketing assets in preparation for the launch of its new product line in early 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML), maker of innovative travel products, today announced that it has secured a new capital raise from a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP that will enable the company to continue with its R&D and marketing efforts that includes fresh digital assets for its new product line scheduled to launch in early 2022. Samsara has used its established supply chain capabilities to maneuver through the ongoing disruptions that have created a shortage of products in the marketplace. The company's new collection will again bring together relevant technology with functional design that will allow consumers more agency while traveling.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Samsara Luggage as they expand their e-commerce and marketing initiatives," says Matthew Beckman, a member of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. "We look forward to working with management during the upcoming launch of the new products and into the future."

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder & CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Securing additional capital will support our growth strategy and will help us focus on unlocking greater value for our shareholders. We have made considerable progress this year despite the adverse conditions in the global marketplace. Our team is eager to unveil the innovative product line and new marketing assets that we have been working on to wow consumers and strengthen the company's position in the industry."

Samsara's Next Gen smart carry-on was received with enthusiasm and anticipation by the press after its unveiling at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company's newest collection has since evolved to adapt to the changing travel landscape despite the interruptions to the global supply chain.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products. Samsara Luggage unveiled its Next Generation smart carry-on at the 2020 CES. The Next Generation is the first to market Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Samsara Luggage launched the Smart Weekender Nano Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic nanotechnology protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. Samsara Luggage also launched Essentials by Samsara, during the pandemic, a safety kit providing commuters with a new layer of safety with protective items.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam is a part of Samsara Direct, a new business model initiated in response to the travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsara Direct leverages the company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Share on twitter

Share on linkedin

View original content:

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc