The Weeknd & Billboard Partner with Autograph & OpenSea to Commemorate Blinding Lights' Historic Hot 100 Achievement with Personalized NFTs

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum/Diamond-certified recording star Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and Billboard are releasing digital collectibles to celebrate his hit single "Blinding Lights" (XO/Republic) being named the new number one song on Billboard's Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart and the all-time number one song with 90 weeks on the Hot 100 Chart. The collection has been created in partnership with Autograph, the NFT platform co-founded by Tom Brady, OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, and Billboard collaborator and founder of The Infinite, Karvin Cheung.

Courtesy of Autograph (PRNewsfoto/Autograph)

The 7-piece, animated collection is composed of four designs, including a single NFT featuring The Weeknd's recent cover on Billboard Magazine, which first announced the news of his record-breaking achievement, and three digital trading cards creatively inspired by the iconic "Blinding Lights" music video. The digital trading cards will be released in three tiers of rarity, and each of the collection's unique, culturally - significant collectibles is individually signed to allow fans the opportunity to own a defining moment in music history as never before, from one of today's most influential artists.

The auction for the collection will begin on December 20th at 5PM ET and continue until December 23rd at 1PM ET, and bids will be placed in ETH.

"Through this collection, we're excited to offer music fans a new, innovative format that allows them to engage further with our rankings and deepen their connection to an important milestone in music history," said Julian Holguin, President of Billboard. "The Weeknd's NFTs capture the excitement that 'Blinding Lights' inspires, and music fans and collectors alike will gravitate towards these NFTs and be proud to own them for years to come."

The Weeknd has continued to push the boundaries of how to deliver art within culture. Earlier this fall, he joined Autograph's Board of Directors to help shape the future of the NFT space, and his new assortment of collectibles will launch Autograph's highly anticipated music vertical. The collectibles will be available for fans to view on Autograph.io., in addition to being set in an innovative auction format HERE on OpenSea.

"Having The Weeknd join our Board of Directors and launch our music vertical with such a groundbreaking cultural moment speaks to our shared vision of communicating culture's most engaging stories and celebrating its most important moments as they happen through new digital formats," says Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO of Autograph. "A visionary in terms of music and art, we're excited to leverage his creative power and expertise as we pioneer a new era of digital collecting together."

About Billboard

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collection that all sold out in record time with Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

About OpenSea

OpenSea is the world's first and largest NFT marketplace. It is the premier destination to browse, buy and sell digital items including music, collectibles, art, and gaming items. OpenSea is dedicated to empowering creators and entrepreneurs by transforming the way the world understands digital ownership and helping to build the open, digital economy of the future. Headquartered in New York, the OpenSea leadership team comes from Google, Palantir, Lyft, Uber, Stanford and Berkeley. Investors include a16z, Coatue, YCombinator, Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, 1Confirmation, and Blockchain Capital.

Media Contact

Jonesworks

teamautograph@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph