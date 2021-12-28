Bundy Group Advises MR Systems in a Sale to Inframark

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group announces that it has advised MR Systems, a leading automation and cybersecurity solutions provider, in a sale to Inframark, an industry leader in the operations, maintenance, and management of water and wastewater facilities. Inframark is a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, a New York-based private equity group. The transaction was led by Clint Bundy and Stewart Carlin, Managing Directors with Bundy Group.

Bundy Group

MR Systems has been a services leader in the water and wastewater segment for nearly 30 years, and it maintains a first-class organization in the form of a skilled base of employees and multiple locations throughout the Eastern U.S.

Clint Bundy commented, "MR Systems has been the industry standard in the automation and cybersecurity solutions segment for municipal water and wastewater operations since 1994, and the company's impressive growth over the past few years further validates the strength and value-proposition to its clients." Clint added, "The partnership with Inframark, one of the largest water and wastewater operators in North America, will offer MR Systems substantial new resources and opportunities as the company continues to grow."

Stewart Carlin stated, "Tom Hopkins and the MR Systems leadership team were outstanding to work with throughout the process." Stewart further added, "From the start, we developed a strong collaborative relationship that enabled us to clearly articulate and support MR System's unique value proposition, inclusive of developing new analytical tools that will benefit management in the long-term. Bundy Group's experience working with companies at the forefront of innovation, coupled with our deep industry relationships, allowed us to deliver an outcome that will be transformative for both MR Systems and Inframark."

Tom Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for MR Systems, commented, "We engaged Clint and the Bundy Group team because of their relationship building efforts with the MR Systems team and impressive track record in the automation, cybersecurity, and technology segments. The Bundy Group team provided a full commitment to MR Systems, delivered a full rolodex of highly attractive buyers, and managed a competitive sales process, all of which resulted in our selecting a strong-fit partner and receiving an outstanding outcome for the shareholders." Furthermore, Tom added, "Simply put, we could not have been happier with Bundy Group as our investment banking advisor."

About Bundy Group

Bundy Group is an industry-focused investment bank that specializes in representing business owners and management teams in business sales, acquisitions, and capital raises. The team of highly experienced investment bankers leverages extensive industry knowledge and experience to provide hands-on guidance to clients through every phase of the transaction. With more than 250 closed deals over the past 32-years, Bundy Group's primary goals are to provide high quality options, actionable insights, and to deliver an optimal strategic fit at a premium value for our clients. For more information visit www.bundygroup.com.

Bundy Group Securities, LLC, is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. Check the background of Bundy Group Securities, LLC at FINRA's BrokerCheck.

