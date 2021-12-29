Zain Bahrain Selects Tecnotree for Digital Transformation

HELSINKI, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is further to the Stock Release published by Tecnotree on 18th October 2021 at 9:45 EET.

Tecnotree, a global provider of Digital Business Support Systems (BSS), has been selected by Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the Kingdom, for the delivery of digital BSS transformation.

Zain aims to become a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider in Bahrain and has profound commitment to customers that drives Zain to reinvent, transform and to lead the kingdom in the creation of a prosperous digital future. Tecnotree's partnership with Zain is intended to firm up the company's focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience while improving time-to-market. Through a multi-speed digital architecture, the project will transform Zain's BSS infrastructure into an open ecosystem capable of supporting Zain's vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Al-Yaham, Director, Technology at Zain Bahrain said, "Choosing Tecnotree as a strategic partner for transforming our legacy BSS infrastructure is a significant milestone in our vision of building a digital future. Innovation is in the DNA of Zain, and Tecnotree's Finnish innovation will form the cornerstone of our digital transformation journey. This is going to empower our customers with enhanced digital experiences, and will enable us to become more agile, efficient and customer centric in this rapidly evolving telecom market."

Multi-year engagement between Zain Bahrain and Tecnotree covers the entire journey of deployment and the management of the Digital BSS 5 products, which includes commissioning, integration as well as support. The first phase will involve transforming Enterprise business line while the subsequent phases will cover Retail and Wholesale business.

Tecnotree will deploy its 5G-ready Digital BSS Suite 5 which recently earned Platinum Badge from TM Forum for Open API Conformance and was recognized in Gartner's Market-Guide for Revenue Management & Monetization. With industry-recognized products from the Tecnotree's BSS stack such as Customer Lifecycle Manager, Catalog Manager, Convergent Billing System, as well as Tecnotree Surge Digital Accelerator Platform, Zain will provide its customers with superior omnichannel experience while enabling new business models to drive evolution into a new-age service provider.

"We are excited about our award-winning Digital BSS Suite being selected by Zain to support their digital transformation journey and are confident that this strategic partnership will enable an enhanced value proposition for their customers." shares Tecnotree CEO, Padma Ravichander, "We look forward to using our market-proven framework, products, and experiences to fuel Zain's goal of becoming a trendsetter in the digital revolution and provide a world-class customer experience."

