theLotter.com: $483 Million New Year's Day Powerball Sends Texans Online

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter has gradually expanded its Texas operations over the past year, introducing additional payment methods including MasterCard and Visa debit cards, Skrill virtual wallets, and PayPal through ACH payments and bank transfers. The service the company offers allows players in Texas to play Powerball and Texas Lotto as well as the other top Texas Lottery draw games online, something that had previously not been possible. Official Texas Lottery tickets on that site are sold only to residents of the Lone Star state. Right now, theLotter Texas reports seeing huge interest as the Powerball jackpot for New Year's Day approaches the $500 million mark.

According to theLotter Texas, the trend of online Powerball sales was further boosted by Powerball adding a third weekly drawing on Mondays back in the summer; a move which increased ticket sales revenue and thus pushed up jackpots more quickly than before. So far, the record Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion, won in January 2016, hasn't been topped, but with the impetus of three draws a week, the Powerball now surpasses the $400 million mark more rapidly and more frequently.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was hit was only on October 4th, when it was scooped up by a single ticketholder from California. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a winner. Add to this the fact that the New Year brings hope, and it's no wonder that tickets for the $483 million jackpot are this popular in Texas.

"We have been around as a company since 2002, but our recent growth in Texas rather stands out," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Online lottery play offers convenience and safety, and all past winners have all successfully claimed their prize money and collected their winnings, which has strongly aided the trust our customers in Texas have developed in theLotter."

"We always abide by the strictest standards of all local guidelines," continues Daniel. "We also recently started offering Texans the ability to purchase lottery tickets online using their debit card or PayPal, and those moves are proving to be popular. We're selling more tickets every week. This is not just good news for our customers and us as a company, it also provides Texan charities with much-needed additional income."

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

