Targus and Synaptics to Introduce World's First Universal/Hybrid Dock with Bio-Authentication via Built-In Fingerprint ID at CES 2022

New hybrid/universal dock from Targus, powered by Synaptics' DisplayLink® and biometrics technologies, increases security, productivity, and flexibility, to enable the modern enterprise

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES®) -- Targus®, a leader in universal docking solutions and tech accessories, has partnered with a leading provider of connectivity and AI-driven technologies, Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), to launch the world's first biometric device built into a dock – the USB-C® Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock with 100W PD and Fingerprint ID. This exciting innovation (DOCK720) is one of several new connectivity solutions being showcased by Targus (Booth #16734) at CES® 2022, Jan. 5-7, in Las Vegas.

Targus USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock with 100W PD and Fingerprint ID: World's First Biometric Device and Docking Solution in One

"As the workplace continues to move to remote and hybrid environments, today's organizations demand greater flexibility, collaboration, and security than ever before to maximize employees' productivity from any location," said Andrew Corkill, vice president of global marketing & eCommerce, Targus. "Our DOCK720 is a game changer for enterprises that require secure network connections from any location, while enhancing and simplifying the user's sign-in experience."

"We are excited to partner with Targus to develop a docking solution with the most flexible display configurations available in any dock on the market," said Saleel Awsare, senior vice president and GM, PC and Peripherals at Synaptics. "Leveraging a combination of our DisplayLink universal graphics technology and our latest Cayenne VMM6210 video interface plus Prometheus FS7600 fingerprint sensor, this universal/hybrid dock with fingerprint authentication is uniquely designed to meet the requirements of the evolving workplace—whether users demand a single-display, two-display, or even up to four-display setups—with the added security capabilities of biometrics."

The DOCK720: USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock with 100W PD and Fingerprint ID supports single 8K resolution or four 4K displays and offers a robust assortment of ports, as well as security enablement via fingerprint authentication. Synaptics' advanced SentryPoint® biometrics technology comprises an array of features—encryption, Match-in-Sensor (MIS) architecture, anti-spoof technology, and more—to deliver industry-leading security and fingerprint authentication solutions and a world first for docking integration.

DOCK720's key features include:

Fingerprint sensor (FPS) integrated in the dock using Match-in-Sensor (MIS) technology

Hybrid design that works with DisplayLink or DP Alt Mode

Single 8K via VMM6210

Two Dual 4K via HDMI or DisplayPort ports via DisplayLink

100W Power Delivery

USB-A = 4 (1 fast charging)

USB-C = 1

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Combo Audio Jack

Standard Lock Slot

Universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Chrome OS

Another new dock that Targus will be showcasing at CES this week is its DOCK710: USB-C™ Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock with 100W PD, which offers the same truly universal compatibility and flexible connectivity as the DOCK720, without the built-in biometrics capabilities required by larger enterprises. DOCK710 is the ideal docking solution designed for any organization or at-home user to increase productivity, collaboration, and ease of use in hot desking/hoteling environments.

Pricing and availability:

Backed by Targus' limited three-year warranty, both the DOCK720 and DOCK710 will be available for sale this month on targus.com and by participating retailers. DOCK720 will retail for $442.99 SRP and DOCK710 for $372.99.

Connect with Targus at CES 2022 at Booth #16734, Central Hall.

