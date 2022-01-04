The American Legion seeks entries for Fourth Estate Awards in print, broadcast and online media

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion has announced its call for entries in the annual Fourth Estate Awards competition for excellence in journalism and its positive impact on society. The deadline for submissions to be received or postmarked is March 1, 2022.

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

The American Legion awards multiple prizes to recognize the outstanding achievements made in print, broadcast and web-based media. In addition to the award, the winner in each category will be presented a $2,000 stipend to cover travel and lodging expenses to The American Legion National Convention in Milwaukee. The presentation will occur at approximately 9 am on Sept. 1, 2022 at the Wisconsin Center.

An entry form with contest rules can be found at www.legion.org/presscenter/fourthestate. You can also contact pr@legion.org for further information.

Submissions are judged on the quality of the work and the impact that it had in producing a positive result for the community. The work must have been published, posted or broadcast in 2021.

All journalists or media outlets who believe their work improved society in a tangible and way are encouraged to submit their entry. There is no entry fee and no single medium is limited to the number of entries.

Past winners include CBS News, CNN, USA Today, The Washington Examiner, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Jackson Clarion Ledger and Military.com. The complete list can be found at www.legion.org.

Media contacts: Katie Chrisman, (317) 630-1298, pr@legion.org

