Data Insight Company Bearex Launches Groundbreaking New Business Software and Service

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearex, a data analytics and aggregation company, announced today the launch of their innovative new service and software, giving business owners everywhere a boost this New Year.

Bearex offers both white glove service and advanced software that aggregates data from various sources into a simple and efficient "Insights Hub." The Hub consists of custom data entry modules and dashboards allowing business owners to leverage insights to empower decision-making, maximize profit, spot cost-cutting opportunities, and create a culture of accountability.

In this market, Bearex CEO Tom Jurasek, wants to ensure no business is left behind.

"As someone who has always had a passion for the power of data – and its ability to increase productivity – I couldn't be more excited to bring this revolutionary product and service to market," said Jurasek. "With the help of our software and data insights team, leaders will have access to the insights they need to leave no opportunity wasted or profit unrealized. This company truly has the power to empower our nation's companies – and by extension our economy."

Most in the business industry have heard of Software as a Service (SaaS), but rarely Software and Service. Bearex's custom data entry applications, data visualization, and EOS implementation services with a qualified EOS implementer, will allow business owners to focus on their master plan rather than minutia.

"Bearex has changed the way we run our business," said Jeff Vancancalbergh, president, Production Saw & Machine Co. "As a business owner, it's nearly impossible to see the whole picture, but with Bearex's groundbreaking approach to data aggregation and organization, we can clearly see opportunities at a glance we may have missed."

To learn more about Bearex's groundbreaking new software, or to request a demonstration, please visit www.bearex.com.

About Bearex

Bearex is disrupting the data analytics industry with software that empowers business owners to leverage data and insights to maximize profit and productivity. Born out of demand and the value of the Insights Hub, Bearex started as a secondary solution for clients of a CPA firm. Since 2014, the Insights Hub has grown in capability and is now dubbed the Insights Hub with Bearex. For more information, please visit www.bearex.com.

Media Contact:

Devon Bradley

DevonB@EpicBlueOfficial.com

(517) 474-1573

View original content:

SOURCE Bearex