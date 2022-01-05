The new line will be unveiled in 2022 and will introduce compounds to complement the Play-Doh brand

Creative Kids and Hasbro, Inc. Announce Partnership To Produce New Play-Doh Compounds The new line will be unveiled in 2022 and will introduce compounds to complement the Play-Doh brand

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Kids , the go-to source for fun, interactive kids' arts and crafts and STEM toys, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hasbro, Inc. the global play and entertainment powerhouse, to produce a variety of new Play-Doh branded products in 2022. Through this multi-year, multi-national licensing agreement, Creative Kids and Hasbro will introduce a full line of Play-Doh toys with new twists in the Air Dry & Modeling Clay compounds space.

The partnership is a close collaboration between both Creative Kids' and Hasbro's product development and marketing teams. Together, the brands are working on a multitude of compounds new to Play-Doh products, including modeling clay and other assortments to offer new creative play experiences. The first products will launch in Spring 2022 for all distribution channels and will be supported by a dynamic marketing campaign

"We are honored to partner with Hasbro to help enhance and grow their iconic Play-Doh line," said Daniel DeLapa, Chief Marketing Officer, Creative Kids. "We have been working on numerous new compounds and to have those innovations branded under the Play-Doh line is a dream come true."

"Play-Doh has been Shaping Imaginations for generations of families by offering unique and engaging experiences for both kids and parents, for over 65 years," said Vice President, Hasbro Global Licensing, Jess Richardson." This strategic partnership with Creative Kids allows the Play-Doh brand to expand upon that vision, offering kids exciting new innovative compounds to further unlock their creativity and imagination. Can't wait to see the explorative fun these products will deliver."

The first products in this new line will debut in the spring. For more information, visit CreativeKids.com and follow Creative Kids on Instagram and Facebook .

About Creative Kids

Headquartered in New York, Creative Kids is a toy manufacturer, creating and marketing joyful, intuitive products that immerse children around the world in incredible, productive experiences. Their goals are simple: build confidence, harness creativity, and unleash imaginations. Let's play! To learn more about us, please visit CreativeKids.com . To reach out please email Sales@Creativekids.com

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

© 2021 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creative Kids