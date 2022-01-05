Fuel Cycle Recognized on Built In's Esteemed Best Places to Work Awards for 3rd Consecutive Year Fuel Cycle Earns Three Placements on Built In's LA Best Places to Work, LA Best Midsize Companies to Work For and LA Best Benefits

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle , the leading market research cloud, today announced it was honored in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Fuel Cycle earned a top 100 place on Best Places to Work , top 50 placement on Best Midsize Companies to Work For and a top 10 placement on Best Benefits in the Los Angeles market. This marks the third consecutive year that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Built In. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We are aware of the massive shifts happening through the workplace, and during a time of uncertainty for many, we are honored to be a steady force that provides the opportunity for our employees to be themselves, make an impact and have fun doing so. We're thrilled to be honored by Built In for the third year in a row for the culture and benefits we offer to our employees," says Eran Gilad , CEO and president, Fuel Cycle. "Employees are intrinsic to the success of any company, which is why we strive to make Fuel Cycle an environment where people want to work. From our in-office meditation sessions to our remote work program, we put the needs of our employees first so that they're empowered to do impactful work each day."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT FUEL CYCLE

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

