Greg Mayer Joins Argosy Healthcare Partners

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital, a diversified investment firm with over $2.3 billion in assets under management ("AUM"), is pleased to announce that Greg Mayer has joined its team and will lead portfolio company operations.

Greg was most recently Director, Corporate Strategy & M&A at Avantor (NYSE: AVTR), a Fortune 500 Life Sciences Tools and Bioprocessing company headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Prior to Avantor, Greg covered Healthcare as an Associate at Bank of America in the High Yield Credit Research group. Before Bank of America, Greg served six years in the United States Marine Corps as an Armor Officer. Greg received a B.A. from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Greg commented, "I am excited to join AHP and look forward to working closely with the founders, executive teams and employees of our partner companies to build a best-in-class portfolio company operations group. There is tremendous opportunity across healthcare services to partner with great founder-owned companies, build upon their existing strong foundation and accelerate growth."

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our team, and we are fortunate to have him leading our portfolio company operations group. Our mission is to earn the opportunity to partner with leading lower middle market companies and support them in scaling their businesses. Life Sciences Tools and Pharmaceutical Services are top tier target sectors for our group and Greg's past experiences are invaluable as we look to build platforms in those end markets. We are grateful to have Greg join us and are excited to build the capabilities that will support our partner companies in executing their growth strategies."

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Argosy is a diversified investment firm with over $2.3 billion in AUM dedicated to the lower middle market with teams spanning private equity, real estate, credit, secondaries and healthcare. By combining deep expertise with a trusted, transparent approach, Argosy sets a higher standard for growth.

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is dedicated to partnering with entrepreneurial founders and talented management teams and together building market leading platforms. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 - $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes majority control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and accelerate growth.

