Vestmark Honored as One of the 100 'Best Places to Work in Boston' by Built In Boston

WAKEFIELD, Mass, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc. proudly announces that it has been named one of the 100 "Best Places to Work in Boston" for 2022 by Built In Boston, the online community for Boston startups and technology companies.

The annual listing honors Boston companies which offer exceptional compensation, benefits, and perks to their employees. Built In Boston evaluates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. For more information about this year's 100 Best Places to Work in Boston, visit https://www.builtinboston.com/companies/best-places-to-work-boston-2022.

From Vestmark's start in 2001, the company has upheld its mission to enable investors to improve their financial well-being. Two decades in, Vestmark has grown from a small operation to a national team of more than 400 employees – software engineers, client service teams, implementation specialists, business strategists and visionaries – who maintain an eye toward the future of financial technology and toward helping its employees grow and innovate every day.

"At Vestmark, we understand that to build the best software and provide exceptional client service, dedication to employee engagement, professional development and growth opportunities must all be priorities," said CEO Mike Blundin. "We strive every day to create an open culture that balances entrepreneurship, innovation and the drive for success with collaboration and inclusiveness. Having worked at Vestmark for 17 years, I've learned the importance of building trust, listening to each other's ideas, and being an advocate for our team. I'm looking forward to seeing what 2022 will bring, and I am excited to continue to support our clients' business growth with our talented team."

Vestmark employees have access to a broad range of professional development resources, including product and management training and support rotations. The company's four core values that drive hiring, performance, and compensation include: 1) We Before Me – put needs of the team first, aspire to bring out the best in others; 2) Knowledge Explorers – pro-actively solve problems, adapting to challenges at hand using creative collaboration; 3) Positive Energy – bring levity and a glass half full mentality to work daily; and 4) Own It – we understand, we empathize and we are accountable to the end.

2021 marked Vestmark's 20th year in business; as the firm enters its third decade of growth, it continues to make great strides in enhancing its technology, expanding its footprint in the wealth management space and empowering its employees. Earlier this year, Mike Blundin took over the role as CEO and Vestmark was recognized in numerous industry awards: WealthManagement.com honored VestmarkOne as a Unified (All-in-One) System in the Technology Providers category, and ThinkAdvisor honored Vestmark for its Executive Leadership for Fintech and TAMP platforms.

In addition to Built in Boston's accolade, Vestmark has been named a Best Places to Work by Boston Business Journal for five consecutive years.

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting more than $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

