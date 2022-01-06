Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Elizabeth Balcom as General Manager of The Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Elizabeth Balcom has been appointed the general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport. Ms. Balcom brings over 7 years of hospitality experience to her new role as general manager having previously served as the director of rooms at the Marriott Cincinnati RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.

Welcome General Manager Liz Balcom at newly renovated CVG Airport Hotel

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to the team." said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "Her experience, leadership, and proven track record will add tremendous value to the newly renovated hotel.

Prior to joining the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport, Balcom served in various leadership roles for the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport, the Phelps, and the Westin at the Domain; demonstrating her proven excellence in organizational leadership and results driven performance. Balcom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Business from Michigan State University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

bwillen@commonwealthhotels.com

859.392-2254



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.