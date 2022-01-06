KATY PERRY LAUNCHES DE SOI SPARKLING READY-TO-DRINK NON-ALCOHOLIC APÉRTIFS TO REDEFINE CELEBRATION FOR THE WELLNESS MINDSET Range of Adaptogenic Beverages Created by AMASS and Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan Brings People Together and Promotes Personal and Social Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pop superstar Katy Perry launches De Soi (pronounced de swa), a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens to indulge sensibly and redefine celebration for the wellness mindset. In partnership with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and AMASS, a portfolio of premium botanic beverages and self-care products, and its Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, De Soi has launched in time for Dry January with three expressions: Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune. Reminiscent of a light, medium and full-bodied wine, De Soi's three flavors layer botanicals like blackcurrant, birch and yuzu with natural adaptogens including reishi mushroom, ashwagandha and maca for a settled yet sharper mind. De Soi was created to bring people together and promote personal and social well-being.

De Soi

"As a creative professional and a busy mom, I was searching for a delicious and bubbly ready-to-sip beverage that didn't get in the way of early mornings and long nights," says De Soi Co-Founder Katy Perry. "Life is filled with so many moments I don't want to forget. By partnering with AMASS, I was able to create De Soi, apéritifs that allow me to be my brightest and most dynamic self without giving up the complex taste and stress-soothing effect I look for in a celebratory drink or nightcap."

Inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan blended ethnobotany and natural distilling practices to create culinary and adaptogenic tonics that help the mind relax and revitalize while delivering sophisticated flavor profiles. De Soi is packed with feel-good ingredients including yuzu, lemongrass, dates and rosemary for an elegant apéritif that's still easy to sip. In keeping with AMASS' focus on premium botanics, De Soi's product line is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and contains no artificial flavors or colors. De Soi is served in ready-to-drink cans and bottles and can be sipped straight from a glass or enjoyed with complementary citrus and herbs for a natural alternative to an alcoholic beverage.

"Entering a new phase of life focused on family, health and wellness, Katy was the ideal partner for De Soi. With the sober-curious movement on the rise, we saw this as an exciting opportunity to take a refined approach to mindful consumption," says Morgan McLachlan, De Soi and AMASS Co-Founder, CPO and Master Distiller. "We carefully formulated De Soi with mind-mellowing adaptogens to help consumers create, relax and ease into the night by blending natural botanicals that put the fun in functional, whether you're laughing with friends over dinner or indulging in a solo toast by yourself."

De Soi launches with three thoughtful and distinctive flavors:

Golden Hour

Our sunniest sip, Golden Hour is made with a mood-boosting blend of l-theanine derived from green tea, maca and lemon balm, botanicals known to soothe stress and spur creativity. Bright and bracing, with notes of warm citrus, lemongrass and leafy herbs. The bite you crave, but full of zest.

Champignon Dreams

A fresh and fruity apéritif, Champignon Dreams is made with a dreamy duo of reishi mushroom and passionflower along with l-theanine derived from green tea to ease you into the evening. Juicy and balanced, with notes of sticky summer strawberries, bitter grapefruit and earth. A good time in a glass.

Purple Lune

A full-bodied, decadent elixir, Purple Lune is made with mind-mellowing ashwagandha, tart cherry and l-theanine derived from green tea, botanicals that bring your body into balance. Rich and delicate, with notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak and rose petals. Complex, but not exhausting.

De Soi is available at www.drinkdesoi.com in 750mL bottles or 4-packs of 8oz cans for $25.

ABOUT AMASS

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMASS makes clean botanics for modern life. From alcoholic and non-alcoholic spirits to personal care products including hand sanitizer, hand soap and lotions, AMASS uses natural botanicals to transform social and self-care rituals. What makes AMASS unique is its go-to-market strategy. Alcohol's traditional three-tier distribution system prevents efficient conversion of consumers through digital channels. AMASS builds an engaged brand audience through a portfolio of non-alcoholic products that provide a stream of profit and a rich source of data for identifying high potential spirits consumers. Since launching its e-commerce channel, AMASS has increased revenue from $560k in 2019 to $3.4 million in 2020, translating to 507% YoY growth. It has also expanded its product portfolio from two products in January 2020 up to 13 products in 12 months (550% growth). AMASS products are proudly stocked in all 27 global locations of Soho House, as well as in six Michelin starred restaurants and four of the world's top 10 bars.

De Soi Product Lineup

De Soi Co-Founders, Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan

